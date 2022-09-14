Elephant Rumblings: Billy Owens talks A’s acquisitions

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

However you may feel about the overall quality of returns the A’s front office reeled in for the likes of Matt Olson and Frankie Montas, the A’s have brought in a lot of prospects since their full rebuild began after the 2021 season. Melissa Lockard at The Athletic sat down for a lengthy interview with A’s assistant general manager Billy Owens, and the first of two installments was published on the website yesterday.

Owens discussed a number of prospects, including those acquired for Montas and Olson as well as some others that are considered the team’s most promising, among them fourth ranked prospect Zack Gelof. Owens praised Gelof as “a DUDE to the millionth degree,” with “talent that will translate to the top level in numerous ways,” and went on to describe the A’s second round pick in 2021 as a “more powerful, faster Mark Canha.”

Owens also shared some thoughts on Cristian Pache, the talented young center fielder who has struggled mightily at the plate with the A’s: “Unbelievable how his defensive game can be so advanced, while his offensive technique is elementary.” Owens says patience will be essential with Pache’s growth as a hitter, as “The light at the end of the tunnel ... may come well after his 25th birthday.”

Owens had a good deal more to say about Gelof and Pache along with well over a dozen other prospects, including Shea Langeliers, Ken Waldichuk, JP Sears, Adrían Martínez, Nick Allen, Tyler Soderstrom, and Logan Davidson. Be sure to check it out if you can!

Feel free to comment below on which of these youngsters you think will pan out in the post-Fisher Howard Terminal era of A’s baseball. Yeah, there’s a little leap of hope there to get your hump day going!

