Elephant Rumblings: Roster Updates - Honeywell to AAA, Jefferies gets 2nd TJ

Happy Tuesday, Athletics Nation!

There’s been a couple roster updates over the weekend and early this week, so let’s wrap em up quickly:

RHP Collin Wiles called up from Triple-A Las Vegas, and Domingo Tapia DFA’d. This is just another bullpen shuffle as the A’s continue to test out arms and player combos.

Daulton Jefferies (who was already out for the season recovering from surgery for Thoracic Outlet Syndrome) received his second Tommy John Surgery last Friday. Jefferies had his first TJ in 2017, when Daulton was 21 and playing in High-A Stockton. This will extend Jefferies’ time on ice, as he would have originally been expected back next season at some point. Now, he looks like a 2024 candidate if he sticks around on the roster.

(who was already out for the season recovering from surgery for Thoracic Outlet Syndrome) received his second Tommy John Surgery last Friday. Jefferies had his first TJ in 2017, when Daulton was 21 and playing in High-A Stockton. This will extend Jefferies’ time on ice, as he would have originally been expected back next season at some point. Now, he looks like a 2024 candidate if he sticks around on the roster. Brent Honeywell Jr. has been sent to Las Vegas, finishing his rehab appearances in Stockton. This is Brett’s return to the regular roster after a stress reaction in his elbow in March. While Honeywell was a rotation candidate before his spring training injury, now there’s a good chance for Brent to make some appearances in the A’s bullpen before the season wraps up.

A’s Coverage

MLB News & Interest

Best of Twitter

A nice recap of the weekend’s festivities for Dave Stewart

"It was a pleasure to play here in Oakland for you. To grow up here in Oakland. Because who I am, what I am, and what I will always be is an Oakland A."@Dsmoke34 | #DrumTogether pic.twitter.com/pOi4rEkJWw — Oakland A's (@Athletics) September 12, 2022

Words from Stew himself

Thank you John Fisher, Dave Kaval for giving me the honor of being remembered in my home town! Thank you Walter Haas and Sandy Alderson for giving me the opportunity of my life. Thank you Tony LaRussa and Dave Duncan for smoothing the rough diamond. Oakland I love you!!! — Dave “Smoke” Stewart (@Dsmoke34) September 12, 2022

Now that’s using your head

More results from the coming pitch clock, as its been implemented in the minors

The pitch clock reduced MiLB game times from 2021 -> 2022 by 21 minutes, on average. It's worth noting though that the smallest reductions happened at the highest levels. The average AAA game time was reduced by 17 minutes, but High-A saw a change of 29 minutes. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/knbmekSXSE — Down on the Farm (@downonthefarm12) September 12, 2022

Trout is on a run, 7 games in a row with a dinger