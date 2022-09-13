Series preview: A’s travel to Texas, face Rangers in quick two-game set

Location: Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

TV: NBC Sports California

Radio: A’s Cast/A’s Radio Network

Rangers SB Nation Site: Lone Star Ball

The A’s travel to Texas for a quick series with the Rangers.

Here’s a look at what we can expect during this weekend’s series:

Projected Starters

Tuesday, 5:05 p.m. PST

Ken Waldichuk vs. Cole Ragans

Wednesday, 5:05 p.m. PST

JP Sears vs. Dane Dunning

Projected Lineups

Oakland Athletics

Tony Kemp (L) 2B Vimael Machin (L) 3B Sean Murphy (R) C Seth Brown (L) 1B Chad Pinder (R) RF Stephen Vogt (L) DH Cody Thomas (L) LF Cristian Pache (R) CF Nick Allen (R) SS

Texas Rangers