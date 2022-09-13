Series preview: A’s travel to Texas, face Rangers in quick two-game set

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers, September 13-14, 2022
Location: Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX
TV: NBC Sports California
Radio: A’s Cast/A’s Radio Network
The A’s travel to Texas for a quick series with the Rangers.
Here’s a look at what we can expect during this weekend’s series:
Projected Starters
Tuesday, 5:05 p.m. PST
Ken Waldichuk vs. Cole Ragans
Wednesday, 5:05 p.m. PST
JP Sears vs. Dane Dunning
Projected Lineups
Oakland Athletics
- Tony Kemp (L) 2B
- Vimael Machin (L) 3B
- Sean Murphy (R) C
- Seth Brown (L) 1B
- Chad Pinder (R) RF
- Stephen Vogt (L) DH
- Cody Thomas (L) LF
- Cristian Pache (R) CF
- Nick Allen (R) SS
Texas Rangers
- Marcus Semien (R) 2B
- Corey Seager (L) SS
- Nathaniel Lowe (L) 1B
- Adolis Garcia (R) DH
- Jonah Heim (S) C
- Josh Jung (R) 3B
- Leody Taveras (S) CF
- Josh H. Smith (L) LF
- Bubba Thompson (R) RF
