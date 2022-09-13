 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Series preview: A’s travel to Texas, face Rangers in quick two-game set

The A’s head to Texas for a pair of games.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Oakland Athletics v Texas Rangers Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers, September 13-14, 2022

Location: Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

TV: NBC Sports California

Radio: A’s Cast/A’s Radio Network

Rangers SB Nation Site: Lone Star Ball

The A’s travel to Texas for a quick series with the Rangers.

Here’s a look at what we can expect during this weekend’s series:

Projected Starters

Tuesday, 5:05 p.m. PST

Ken Waldichuk vs. Cole Ragans

Wednesday, 5:05 p.m. PST

JP Sears vs. Dane Dunning

Projected Lineups

Oakland Athletics

  1. Tony Kemp (L) 2B
  2. Vimael Machin (L) 3B
  3. Sean Murphy (R) C
  4. Seth Brown (L) 1B
  5. Chad Pinder (R) RF
  6. Stephen Vogt (L) DH
  7. Cody Thomas (L) LF
  8. Cristian Pache (R) CF
  9. Nick Allen (R) SS

Texas Rangers

  1. Marcus Semien (R) 2B
  2. Corey Seager (L) SS
  3. Nathaniel Lowe (L) 1B
  4. Adolis Garcia (R) DH
  5. Jonah Heim (S) C
  6. Josh Jung (R) 3B
  7. Leody Taveras (S) CF
  8. Josh H. Smith (L) LF
  9. Bubba Thompson (R) RF

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...