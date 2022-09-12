Elephant Rumblings: A’s honor Dave Stewart with ceremony, win over White Sox

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

And greetings from Ojai. Since I’m on the road, I’ll get straight to it: here’s your news from the weekend. Tony Kemp went wild as the A’s won big for Dave Stewart on the day his number was retired. It was a nice start in helping us forget some of the awful baseball that took place on Friday and Saturday.

Just a couple of legends.

Just a couple of kids pic.twitter.com/aejKdkYNtt — Oakland A's (@Athletics) September 11, 2022

Pinder praise.

Chad Pinder on Dave Stewart: “He’s come to Spring Training and spoken every year since I’ve been here. They talk about how fierce he was and you feel that energy when he speaks about the game. He’s an awesome human being and I couldn’t be happier. .. Stew is an Oakland legend.” — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) September 12, 2022

Cyr’s grandpa taught him all about the stinkeye.

Reliever Tyler Cyr (Fremont) said his grandpa used to reference Dave Stewart "in talking about pitchers that had that look in their eye - guys that instilled fear in the hitter before they threw the first pitch." Cyr finished today's A's win and said his grandpa was at the game. — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) September 12, 2022

Another supremely talented A’s fan.

Tipping our to artist Lauren Taylor



After a traumatic brain injury in 2016, Lauren found her passion for creating unique art on birchwood panels to tell stories of special moments in sports history that stirs up nostalgia for many generations of fans. Way to go, Lauren! pic.twitter.com/bxKF3lROFs — Oakland A's (@Athletics) September 11, 2022

TK in some pretty good company here.

Players in Athletics history with at least four runs, a triple, a home run and three RBI in one game:



Harry Davis, 7/10/1901

Jimmy Dykes, 10/2/1925

Jimmie Foxx, 5/21/1930

Roger Maris, 8/3/1958

Tony Kemp, 9/11/2022 — Mike Selleck (@MikeSelleck) September 11, 2022

