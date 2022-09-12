 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Elephant Rumblings: A’s honor Dave Stewart with ceremony, win over White Sox

MLB news roundup

By DanielTatomer
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Chicago White Sox v Oakland Athletics
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 11: Former Oakland Athletics pitcher Dave Stewart #34 speaks to the fans during the retirement of his jersey number by the Athletics prior to the game against the Chicago White Sox at RingCentral Coliseum on September 11, 2022 in Oakland, California.
Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

And greetings from Ojai. Since I’m on the road, I’ll get straight to it: here’s your news from the weekend. Tony Kemp went wild as the A’s won big for Dave Stewart on the day his number was retired. It was a nice start in helping us forget some of the awful baseball that took place on Friday and Saturday.

Have a wonderful week, AN

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

Just a couple of legends.

Pinder praise.

Cyr’s grandpa taught him all about the stinkeye.

Another supremely talented A’s fan.

TK in some pretty good company here.

Roster moves.

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...