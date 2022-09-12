Elephant Rumblings: A’s honor Dave Stewart with ceremony, win over White Sox

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!
And greetings from Ojai. Since I’m on the road, I’ll get straight to it: here’s your news from the weekend. Tony Kemp went wild as the A’s won big for Dave Stewart on the day his number was retired. It was a nice start in helping us forget some of the awful baseball that took place on Friday and Saturday.
- Ashford: Game #141: A’s beat White Sox 10-3
- Ashford: Game # 140: A’s drop another to White Sox, fall 10-2
- Nico: Rule Changes Mean Value Changes For Many Players
- Kawahara: Dave Stewart wore A’s No. 34 with Rollie Fingers’ blessing. Now both will have it retired ($)
- Kroichick: Dave Stewart attracts A-list of luminaries for A’s jersey retirement ceremony ($)
- Castillo: Stew ‘had no fear,’ Jackson recalls at jersey retirement
- Kawahara: A’s Ramón Laureano airs frustration as losses mount ($)
- Polishuk: Tony La Russa Discusses Health Situation, “Uncertain” About Possible Return
- Polishuk: Anthony Varvaro Killed In Car Accident
- The Athletic: Albert Pujols ties Alex Rodriguez with homer No. 696 ($)
- The Athletic: What MLB players and managers are saying about the rule changes for 2023 ($)
- Rosenthal: Terry Francona thinking about his future — ‘Physically, it’s getting harder’ ($)
- Ostler: Concerned about MLB’s new rules? This cheat sheet might come in handy ($)
- Polishuk: AL West Notes: Angels, Verlander, Gray, Howard
Just a couple of legends.
Just a couple of kids pic.twitter.com/aejKdkYNtt— Oakland A's (@Athletics) September 11, 2022
Pinder praise.
Chad Pinder on Dave Stewart: “He’s come to Spring Training and spoken every year since I’ve been here. They talk about how fierce he was and you feel that energy when he speaks about the game. He’s an awesome human being and I couldn’t be happier. .. Stew is an Oakland legend.”— Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) September 12, 2022
Cyr’s grandpa taught him all about the stinkeye.
Reliever Tyler Cyr (Fremont) said his grandpa used to reference Dave Stewart "in talking about pitchers that had that look in their eye - guys that instilled fear in the hitter before they threw the first pitch." Cyr finished today's A's win and said his grandpa was at the game.— Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) September 12, 2022
Another supremely talented A’s fan.
Tipping our to artist Lauren Taylor— Oakland A's (@Athletics) September 11, 2022
After a traumatic brain injury in 2016, Lauren found her passion for creating unique art on birchwood panels to tell stories of special moments in sports history that stirs up nostalgia for many generations of fans. Way to go, Lauren! pic.twitter.com/bxKF3lROFs
TK in some pretty good company here.
Players in Athletics history with at least four runs, a triple, a home run and three RBI in one game:— Mike Selleck (@MikeSelleck) September 11, 2022
Harry Davis, 7/10/1901
Jimmy Dykes, 10/2/1925
Jimmie Foxx, 5/21/1930
Roger Maris, 8/3/1958
Tony Kemp, 9/11/2022
Roster moves.
RHP Collin Wiles to A’s, RHP Domingo Tapia DFA’d, RHP Brent Honeywell/OF Luis Barrera cleared waivers/sent to LV, OF Conner Capel claimed off waivers/sent to LV, LHP Zach Logue to LV, LAN OF Lazaro Armenteros off suspension, LAN 1B Patrick McColl retired…https://t.co/joKXkyUAPy— Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) September 12, 2022
