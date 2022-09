Oakland won the final game of the four-game series against the Chicago White Sox, preventing the sweep with a strong 10-3 victory.

The bats came out with a vengeance today, with 8 out of 9 spots in the order getting at least one hit, and the pitching, both the starter and bullpen, kept the White Sox from ever trying to get back into this game.

*** Click here to revisit today’s Game Thread! ***

More to come…