Game Thread #141: A’s vs. White Sox

Aiming to avoid the sweep today

By ConnorAshford
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Oakland Athletics Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The A’s play the final game of the series this afternoon against the Chicago White Sox.

A’s lineup (home)

  1. 2B Tony Kemp (L)
  2. 3B Vimael Machin (L)
  3. C Sean Murphy (R)
  4. 1B Seth Brown (L)
  5. RF Chad Pinder (R)
  6. DH Stephen Vogt (L)
  7. LF Cody Thomas (L)
  8. CF Cristian Pache (R)
  9. SS Nick Allen (R)
  • LHP Cole Irvin

White Sox lineup (away)

  1. SS Elvis Andrus (R)
  2. RF Andrew Vaughn (R)
  3. 1B Jose Abreu (R)
  4. DH Eloy Jimenez (R)
  5. LF AJ Pollock (R)
  6. 2B Romy Gonzalez (R)
  7. C Yasmani Grandal (R)
  8. 3B Leury Garcia (S)
  9. CF Adam Engel (R)
  • RHP Johnny Cueto

How to watch/listen

  • Date: Sunday, September 11
  • Time: 1:07 p.m. PT
  • TV: NBC Sports California
  • Radio: 960 AM
  • Streaming (listen): A’s Cast

