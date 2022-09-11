Game Thread #141: A’s vs. White Sox

The A’s play the final game of the series this afternoon against the Chicago White Sox.
A’s lineup (home)
- 2B Tony Kemp (L)
- 3B Vimael Machin (L)
- C Sean Murphy (R)
- 1B Seth Brown (L)
- RF Chad Pinder (R)
- DH Stephen Vogt (L)
- LF Cody Thomas (L)
- CF Cristian Pache (R)
- SS Nick Allen (R)
- LHP Cole Irvin
White Sox lineup (away)
- SS Elvis Andrus (R)
- RF Andrew Vaughn (R)
- 1B Jose Abreu (R)
- DH Eloy Jimenez (R)
- LF AJ Pollock (R)
- 2B Romy Gonzalez (R)
- C Yasmani Grandal (R)
- 3B Leury Garcia (S)
- CF Adam Engel (R)
- RHP Johnny Cueto
How to watch/listen
- Date: Sunday, September 11
- Time: 1:07 p.m. PT
- TV: NBC Sports California
- Radio: 960 AM
- Streaming (listen): A’s Cast
