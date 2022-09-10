Game Thread #140: A’s vs. White Sox

After blowing a late lead last night, Oakland will try to bounce back in the third game of the series against the Chicago White Sox.

Taking the mound will be righty Adrian Martinez. Like a lot of the other rookies on the roster, he’s had his ups and downs in his first year but has been throwing well over his past three starts with a 1.72 ERA. He’s also coming off his best performance yet, six shutout innings against the surprising Orioles. Oakland would gladly take that again today.

A’s lineup (home)

2B Tony Kemp (L) 3B Vimael Machin (L) DH Sean Murphy (R) RF Seth Brown (L) CF Ramon Laureano (R) 1B Stephen Vogt (L) C Shea Langeliers (R) LF Cody Thomas (L) SS Nick Allen (R)

RHP Adrian Martinez

White Sox lineup (away)

SS Elvis Andrus (R) 3B Yoan Moncada (S) 1B Jose Abreu (R) DH Eloy Jimenez (R) RF Gavin Sheets (L) CF AJ Pollock (R) LF Andrew Vaughn (R) C Yasmani Grandal (R) 2B Josh Harrison (R)

RHP Lance Lynn

How to watch/listen