Elephant Rumblings: MLB announces rule changes for 2023

It’s the dang weekend, Athletics Nation!

Yesterday, MLB published their new rules for next year’s season, many of which have been tested out in the minors and in the independent Atlantic League over the last few years.

New on-field rules instituted beginning with the 2023 season to create more game action and improve pace of play: https://t.co/wf01JRYC3t pic.twitter.com/ZlhkeyBPKE — MLB (@MLB) September 9, 2022

As shown above, all three new rules are pretty major changes to the game. First off is the pitch clock, which has proven its effectiveness in the minors. Pitchers and hitters will have a clock visible to them that counts down remaining time between pitches. As explained, pitchers will have an additional 5 seconds when there are runners, but otherwise have a 15 second span between pitches once the batter has addressed the plate. If you’ve been to a game in the minors in the last couple years, you would have witnessed pitchers throwing to a clock and may not have even noticed it. This is a change that actually directly impacts one of Commissioner Rob Manfred’s main goals: shortening the average length of games. The pitch clock has nearly shaved a half hour off of game times in the leagues its been implemented in.

The rule that’s made the most commotion is the limitations imposed on defensive shifts. Limits are all based around infielder positioning, two on either side of second base. Outfielders aren’t limited from joining the infield for defensive positioning, but there always needs to be a pair of players in the shale on either side of 2B. The last rule added is an increase in the size of bases. The change in size is focused towards the reduction of player collisions.

It’s worth noting that these rules have all been implemented by the MLB despite the player representatives on the league’s Competition Committee voting against the pitch clock and shift ban.

Roster Moves, Transactions, and Injuries

A’s Coverage

MLB News & Interest

Best of Twitter

Tony keeping it classy

Joe Kelly: “That’s a strike anyways, MFer.”

Tony Kemp: pic.twitter.com/Gq8EuoPqB1 — Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) September 10, 2022

Glen and Dallas got a musical treat last night

The boys were serenaded next door on Latin and Hispanic Heritage Night pic.twitter.com/ZCRoEctjT2 — Vince Cotroneo (@vincebaseball) September 10, 2022

Vogt out in the community

"MR. STEPHEN! MR. STEPHEN!"



Stephen Vogt visited @soi4kids today to spend time with the students and staff! The SOI is the leading inclusive early childhood ed. & multidisciplinary intervention program for neurodiverse learners, bringing out the extraordinary in every child! pic.twitter.com/A96v00xabc — Oakland A's (@Athletics) September 9, 2022

A little more Stew history before his number retirement on Sunday

⏪ OTD 1990: Dave Stewart allowed three runs in 8.0 innings in a 7-3 win at New York to improve to 19-10.



He would go on to win a career-high 22 games, his fourth consecutive 20-win season, and lead the AL with 11 complete games, four shutouts, and 267.0 innings pitched! pic.twitter.com/Cr6dP7eMOp — Oakland A's (@Athletics) September 9, 2022

A reminder about the importance of infrastructure grants for the Howard Terminal project