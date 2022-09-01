Game Thread #132: A’s at Nationals

Oakland is set to play the finale against the Washington Nationals on Thursday afternoon, but they’ll be having a couple MLB debuts today that will be taking most or all of the attention.

First, top pitching prospect Ken Waldichuk is set for his first career start for the A’s (and hopefully many more). Waldichuk, who was recalled today as part of September roster expansions, is widely expected to contend for a rotation spot next spring and a big month from the left-hander would go a long way towards getting a head start for a 2023 rotation slot. He’s been dominating at Las Vegas since coming over in the Montas trade.

And on the position player side, outfielder Cody Thomas will be making his own debut today. The lefty slugger, who you might remember joined the organization when the A’s traded Sheldon Neuse to the Dodgers (if you’re new, yes, that Sheldon Neuse), has missed most of the season due to an Achilles injury but Oakland has nothing to lose getting a look at him now after he recently began getting into games. He did, after all, put up a big .289/.363/.665 slash line last year and he’s already almost 28, so now would be the time for him.

A’s lineup (away)

2B Tony Kemp (L) DH Sean Murphy (R) RF Seth Brown (L) 1B Dermis Garcia (R) 3B Vimael Machin (L) C Shea Langeliers (R) LF Cody Thomas (L) SS Nick Allen (R) CF Cal Stevenson (R)

LHP Ken Waldichuk

Nationals lineup (home)

CF Lane Thomas (R) RF Joey Meneses (R) 1B Luke Voit (R) DH Nelson Cruz (R) 2B Luis Garcia (L) 3B Cesar Hernandez (S) LF Alex Call (R) C Riley Adams (R) 3B Ildemaro Vargas (R)

RHP Paola Espino

How to watch/listen