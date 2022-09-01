 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: State of the A’s roster for September call ups

MLB news roundup

By CodyFSchmidt
Happy September, Athletics Nation!

It’s the last month of the season, and with that comes expanded rosters. Though not as expansive as the days of the entire 40-player roster being able to join the big league squad, the 28-player expansion still allows for some key pieces to get called up. For the A’s that means we’ll be seeing key trade acquisition Ken Waldichuk make his MLB debut.

Ahead of the expanded rosters, the A’s have also been busy shuttling a bevy of players back and forth between Triple-A Las Vegas and Oakland. As well, there have been a few injury list additions that impact the roster, especially the bullpen.

So as a quick recap, here’s the moves since August 17 when the A’s released Elvis Andrus:

  • August 19 - RHP Norge Ruiz up to MLB, Domingo Tapia to AAA
  • August 20 - RHP Joel Payamps claimed off waivers from Royals, Paul Blackburn onto 60-day IL
  • August 22 - Austin Pruitt DFA’d for Payamps’ roster slot
  • August 26 - LHP Jared Koenig and IF Dermis Garcia called up, Norge Ruiz to AAA, Skye Bolt to 10-day IL
  • August 27 - Dany Jiménez to 60-day IL, Austin Pruitt back up to MLB
  • August 28 - RHP Adrián Martinez and OF Cristian Pache up, Jared Koenig and David MacKinnon to AAA
  • August 30 - Zach Jackson to 15-day IL
  • August 31 - Norge Ruiz back up to the bigs

There’s a lot of back and forth there, especially for Ruiz and Pruitt. That sets us up for today’s call ups. When we know who will be accompanying Ken Waldichuk and Cody Thomas to the Athletics, we’ll update the list below:

Oakland A's 26-man roster
Pitchers Hitters
Starters

Cole Irvin (L)
James Kaprielian (R)
Adam Oller (R)
JP Sears (L)
Zach Logue (L)
Adrián Martínez (R)

60-IL: Paul Blackburn (R)
60-IL: Daulton Jefferies (R)
60-IL: Brent Honeywell (R)

Relievers

Domingo Acevedo (R)
Sam Moll (L)
Joel Payamps (R)
Austin Pruitt (R)
A.J. Puk (L)
Norge Ruiz(R)
Kirby Snead (L)


IL: 15-IL: Zach Jackson (R)
60-IL: Deolis Guerra (R)
Dany Jimenez (R) 		Catchers

Shea Langeliers (R)
Sean Murphy (R)
Stephen Vogt (L)

Infielders

1B: Seth Brown (L)
2B: Tony Kemp (L)
SS: Nick Allen (R)
3B: Sheldon Neuse (R)
UT: Jonah Bride (R)
UT: Vimael Machin (L)
UT: Dermis Garcia (R)


Outfielders

Chad Pinder (R)
Cristian Pache (R)
Cal Stephenson (L)

IL: 10-IL: Ramon Laureano (R)
Skye Bolt (S)

