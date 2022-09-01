Elephant Rumblings: State of the A’s roster for September call ups

Happy September, Athletics Nation!
It’s the last month of the season, and with that comes expanded rosters. Though not as expansive as the days of the entire 40-player roster being able to join the big league squad, the 28-player expansion still allows for some key pieces to get called up. For the A’s that means we’ll be seeing key trade acquisition Ken Waldichuk make his MLB debut.
Ahead of the expanded rosters, the A’s have also been busy shuttling a bevy of players back and forth between Triple-A Las Vegas and Oakland. As well, there have been a few injury list additions that impact the roster, especially the bullpen.
So as a quick recap, here’s the moves since August 17 when the A’s released Elvis Andrus:
- August 19 - RHP Norge Ruiz up to MLB, Domingo Tapia to AAA
- August 20 - RHP Joel Payamps claimed off waivers from Royals, Paul Blackburn onto 60-day IL
- August 22 - Austin Pruitt DFA’d for Payamps’ roster slot
- August 26 - LHP Jared Koenig and IF Dermis Garcia called up, Norge Ruiz to AAA, Skye Bolt to 10-day IL
- August 27 - Dany Jiménez to 60-day IL, Austin Pruitt back up to MLB
- August 28 - RHP Adrián Martinez and OF Cristian Pache up, Jared Koenig and David MacKinnon to AAA
- August 30 - Zach Jackson to 15-day IL
- August 31 - Norge Ruiz back up to the bigs
There’s a lot of back and forth there, especially for Ruiz and Pruitt. That sets us up for today’s call ups. When we know who will be accompanying Ken Waldichuk and Cody Thomas to the Athletics, we’ll update the list below:
|Pitchers
|Hitters
|
Starters
Cole Irvin (L)
James Kaprielian (R)
Adam Oller (R)
JP Sears (L)
Zach Logue (L)
Adrián Martínez (R)
60-IL: Paul Blackburn (R)
60-IL: Daulton Jefferies (R)
60-IL: Brent Honeywell (R)
Relievers
Domingo Acevedo (R)
Sam Moll (L)
Joel Payamps (R)
Austin Pruitt (R)
A.J. Puk (L)
Norge Ruiz(R)
Kirby Snead (L)
IL: 15-IL: Zach Jackson (R)
60-IL: Deolis Guerra (R)
Dany Jimenez (R)
|
Catchers
Shea Langeliers (R)
Sean Murphy (R)
Stephen Vogt (L)
Infielders
1B: Seth Brown (L)
2B: Tony Kemp (L)
SS: Nick Allen (R)
3B: Sheldon Neuse (R)
UT: Jonah Bride (R)
UT: Vimael Machin (L)
UT: Dermis Garcia (R)
Outfielders
Chad Pinder (R)
Cristian Pache (R)
Cal Stephenson (L)
IL: 10-IL: Ramon Laureano (R)
Skye Bolt (S)
Roster Moves, Transactions, and Injuries
Best of Twitter
Another gig for A’s PA announcer Amelia Schimmel
San Jose Barracuda announce Amelia Schimmel as team’s new PA Announcer.— San Jose Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) August 31, 2022
Some Sean Doolittle and Puppies for your Thursday morning
SEAN GOT IN THE CAGE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/pguHgIk0DM— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) August 30, 2022
Murph has really had a great year
Sean Murphy has almost the exact number of games played and at-bats this season that he did all last season. Some of his offensive numbers have remained remarkably consistent but what's impressive is his uptick in XBH and increased contact rate: pic.twitter.com/lxWge6MmTX— Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) August 31, 2022
