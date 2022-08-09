Game Thread #111: A’s vs. Angels

The Oakland A’s will hope to snap a 3-game skid tonight going up against one of the best baseball players of our generation.

They’ll be taking on two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani at the Coliseum for game 2 of the series. They’re still within striking distance of the Angels for fourth place in the AL West and surpassing them should be one of the biggest goals for this club in the second half. Getting a win tonight would be a big step in that direction as they remain six games behind Los Angeles.

Ohtani will be opposed by James Kaprielian. A horrid start to the season makes his season stats look pedestrian but he’s been anything but that recently. Over his past 7 starts Kap has a 2.33 ERA over 38 2⁄ 3 innings. He’ll try to match Irvin’s stellar line from last night and keep that momentum rolling.

A’s lineup (home)

3B Vimael Machin (L) RF Ramon Laureano (R) C Sean Murphy (R) 1B Seth Brown (L) DH Chad Pinder (R) LF Tony Kemp (L) 2B Jonah Bride (R) CF Skye Bolt (S) SS Nick Allen (R)

RHP James Kaprielian

Angels lineup (away)

SS David Fletcher (R) DH Shohei Ohtani (L) 2B Luis Rengifo (S) RF Taylor Ward (R) LF Jo Adell (R) 1B Jared Walsh (L) C Max Stassi (L) 3B Miguel Rojas (L) CF Steven Duggar (L)

RHP Shohei Ohtani

