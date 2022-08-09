Elephant Rumblings: A’s Power Ranking Roundup July Edition

Happy Tuesday, Athletics Nation!
We’re a bit over a week into August, but that doesn’t mean we can’t take a quick look back to July. The A’s had a truly abysmal June as we detailed last time, but things perked up through July as the Athletics went 14-12. That’s right, we’ve got a winning month on our hands! By nearly tripling the amount of wins, you’d think there would be some higher opinions about the team. According to FanGraphs’ stats, the A’s pitched and batted like a mid-level team.
Let’s see where the baseball world slots the Athletics after July:
Site - Rank (End of June rank)
- MLB.com - 29/30 (30/30)
- ESPN - 29/30 (30/30)
- The Athletic - 29/30 (30/30)
- Sports Illustrated - 27/30 (29/30)
- CBS Sports - 28/30 (30/30)
- theScore - 27/30 (30/30)
- FanGraphs - 28/30 (28/30)
Well. That’s a slight improvement at least. The A’s will have to keep up momentum to raise any further in the ranks, but at least they’re not a near-unanimous league-worst. Now whether that is due to the Athletics’ success, or the continued dive bombing of the Tigers and Nationals is still questionable.
Best of Twitter
What’s the group consensus? Think this is true, or did Bieber just buy a hat?
Justin Bieber is an A’s fan— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 8, 2022
[via @justinbieber] pic.twitter.com/OuHllOiMQK
Miss you and your dugout antics, Sean
PFP pic.twitter.com/RQnmh6IB3P— Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) August 8, 2022
A quick roster move
Adrián Martínez optioned back to Triple-A, reliever Domingo Tapia recalled, per A's.— Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) August 8, 2022
We may see Honeywell Jr. yet this year
Brent Honeywell Jr. threw his live BP. About 30 pitches, two sim innings. Fastball was 90-92 mph and touched 93. Threw fastballs and off-speed. pic.twitter.com/nHNtVYZtPq— Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) August 8, 2022
