Elephant Rumblings: A’s Power Ranking Roundup July Edition

We’re a bit over a week into August, but that doesn’t mean we can’t take a quick look back to July. The A’s had a truly abysmal June as we detailed last time, but things perked up through July as the Athletics went 14-12. That’s right, we’ve got a winning month on our hands! By nearly tripling the amount of wins, you’d think there would be some higher opinions about the team. According to FanGraphs’ stats, the A’s pitched and batted like a mid-level team.

Let’s see where the baseball world slots the Athletics after July:

Site - Rank (End of June rank)

Well. That’s a slight improvement at least. The A’s will have to keep up momentum to raise any further in the ranks, but at least they’re not a near-unanimous league-worst. Now whether that is due to the Athletics’ success, or the continued dive bombing of the Tigers and Nationals is still questionable.

