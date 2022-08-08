 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: 2022 A’s Hall of Fame inductees honored Sunday

MLB news roundup

By DanielTatomer
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Oakland Athletics
Aug 7, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics hall of fame inductees (l to r) Joe Rudi, Carol Fosse, wife of Ray Fosse, Steve Vucinich, master of ceremonies Ken Korach, Sal Bando Jr., son of Sal Bando, and Keith Lieppman stand on the field before the game between the Oakland Athletics and the San Francisco Giants at RingCentral Coliseum.
Happy Monday, AN! Meet the new Athletics Hall of Fame inductees, honored in a ceremony before yesterday’s game agains the Giants.

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

Class of 2022

Vote for next year’s inductees!

Carol Fosse on behalf of Ray.

Sal Bando missed the ceremony due to health issues. Sal Jr. accepted on his behalf. Wishing the Captain a speedy recovery!

Pete Rose, ladies and gentlemen.

Is this made up?

