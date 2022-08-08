Elephant Rumblings: 2022 A’s Hall of Fame inductees honored Sunday

Happy Monday, AN! Meet the new Athletics Hall of Fame inductees, honored in a ceremony before yesterday’s game agains the Giants.
Carol Fosse on behalf of Ray Fosse pic.twitter.com/OfcJxkYAan— Oakland A's (@Athletics) August 7, 2022
Joe Rudi pic.twitter.com/rTGFI2Sybj— Oakland A's (@Athletics) August 7, 2022
Keith Lieppman pic.twitter.com/kVdo9UW9rP— Oakland A's (@Athletics) August 7, 2022
Eric Chavez is honored to be inducted into the A’s Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/gp0Ov0oxyI— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 7, 2022
Class of 2022
August 7, 2022
The polls are open!— Oakland A's (@Athletics) August 7, 2022
This is why I keep an archive of images close at hand. First photo 8/22/19. Second photo 8/6/21. Third photo 4/29/22. Fourth photo 8/7/22. Ray Fosse was a legend. I met him many times and always treated me with respect. Miss you Ray. #rayfosse #drumtogether #oaklandathletics pic.twitter.com/6kEouQtVgp— Jose Carlos Fajardo (@jcfphotog) August 8, 2022
Carol Fosse on behalf of Ray.
Ray Fosse, A’s Hall of Famer pic.twitter.com/bOwN5ErreM— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 7, 2022
Couple of Oakland legends Rickey Henderson and Dave Stewart pic.twitter.com/9ZDrJXsQ05— Alex Espinoza IV (@AlexEspinozaIV) August 7, 2022
Reggie Jackson introduces the late Ray Fosse into the A’s Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/t8HjDpFScS— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 7, 2022
Sal Bando missed the ceremony due to health issues. Sal Jr. accepted on his behalf. Wishing the Captain a speedy recovery!
Sal Bando Jr. on his father, “Captain Sal” pic.twitter.com/ji2hzHU4OU— Oakland A's (@Athletics) August 7, 2022
Modesto legend Joe Rudi. https://t.co/u5WKHTaFD8— Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) August 7, 2022
VUUUUUC!— Oakland A's (@Athletics) August 7, 2022
Today is icing on the cake for @stevevuc. pic.twitter.com/6WrBKsBzZA
The Lake Monsters (especially our longtime Press Box staff) are thrilled for Keith on his induction into the A’s Hall of Fame. A most deserved honor for his 52 years with A’s organization, including 9 (2011-19) while affiliated with VT. Congrats Keith and come visit us soon. https://t.co/ICRy7xgHyC— Vermont Lake Monsters (@VTLakeMonsters) August 8, 2022
Oakland Athletics' Tony Kemp holds his daughter McKenna, 7 months, and San Francisco Giants' Mike Yastrzemski holds his daughter Quinley, 8 months, after their MLB game in Oakland, Calif., on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. #drumtogether #sfgiants pic.twitter.com/MyB85oBgUE— Jose Carlos Fajardo (@jcfphotog) August 7, 2022
Pete Rose, ladies and gentlemen.
Rose was made available after the ceremony. Someone, maybe an agent, said he had something to say to me, but he didn't seem to know he was expected to say anything. He asked if he'd offended me, and said "will you forgive me if I sign 1000 baseballs for you" before saying "sorry" https://t.co/w5ikH1jKDR— Alex Coffey (@byalexcoffey) August 7, 2022
Is this made up?
“I knew him when he had two balls.”— Marcus Hayes (@inkstainedretch) August 7, 2022
Pete Rose, now on air in the TV booth, referring to John Kruk, who lost one testicle to cancer.
Rose later discussed the large testicles of racehorses.
Well done, #Phillies
