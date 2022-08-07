Game Thread #109: Giants beat A’s 6-4, sweep weekend series

Can the A’s even it up for the weekend? Let’s go, Oakland!
Here's how we'll line up against the Giants today:— Oakland A's (@Athletics) August 7, 2022
⚾: 1:07pm PT vs. Giants
: NBCSCA
: Bloomberg 960 AM, KIQI 1010 AM
: https://t.co/M834H8aCde
: https://t.co/sssl73rFGn
Starting pitcher: Martínez pic.twitter.com/ZQfNO2BnKF
The final installment in the 2022 Bay Bridge Series— SFGiants (@SFGiants) August 7, 2022
⏰: 1:07 p.m.
: @NBCSAuthentic
: @KNBR
️: https://t.co/HDaCspsMih
#SFGameUp | @CocaCola pic.twitter.com/GdqTniZybV
Loading comments...