 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Elephant Rumblings: Daniel Susac 3-for-3 in pro debut

MLB news roundup

By DanielTatomer
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Houston Astros v Oakland Athletics Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Happy Friday, AN! Got some fresh news links to start off your weekend. Martin Gallegos at MLB.com was pretty busy yesterday, covering Chad Pinder’s Heart and Hustle nomination and Daniel Susac’s red hot pro debut, among other things. Let’s see if the A’s can take this weekend’s series against the scuffling Giants!

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

Big series starts tomorrow.

Welcome back, DJ!

A difference making DP.

Dallas Braden with a class move.

How long will it take Vogt to catch up with Rickey?

Susac strong out of the gate.

Roster moves.

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...