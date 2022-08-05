Elephant Rumblings: Daniel Susac 3-for-3 in pro debut

Happy Friday, AN! Got some fresh news links to start off your weekend. Martin Gallegos at MLB.com was pretty busy yesterday, covering Chad Pinder’s Heart and Hustle nomination and Daniel Susac’s red hot pro debut, among other things. Let’s see if the A’s can take this weekend’s series against the scuffling Giants!

Big series starts tomorrow.

A’s are expecting around 40,000 at the Coliseum for Saturday’s game against the Giants. Also the day Ray Fosse will he honored with the Monte Moore Award. Should be a fun atmosphere. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) August 5, 2022

Welcome back, DJ!

Welcome back, Dany Jiménez



He struck out the side in his first game back from IL pic.twitter.com/gy23hy1N0p — The Rickey Henderson of Blogs (@RickeyBlog) August 4, 2022

A difference making DP.

Nick Allen started a nice 6-4-3 DP in the seventh — right before Ohtani went deep. This was clutch pic.twitter.com/2TfkUgKUQM — The Rickey Henderson of Blogs (@RickeyBlog) August 4, 2022

Dallas Braden with a class move.

A’s fan with two kids bobbled a foul ball that fell down to the lower level last inning. After the inning was over, @DALLASBRADEN209 delivered a ball to them and took a selfie. pic.twitter.com/KrSWs0Prjz — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) August 4, 2022

How long will it take Vogt to catch up with Rickey?

Susac strong out of the gate.

First-rounder's first impression? A 3-for-3 showing.



The #Athletics' Daniel Susac (No. 19 overall) collected three hits and two RBIs in his pro debut: https://t.co/9KGwdDCJXL pic.twitter.com/U6WVrpPDaj — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 5, 2022

