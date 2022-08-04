Game Thread #107: Angels hit 7 home runs, A’s still win 8-7

Blackburn looks to keep his momentum after 5 scoreless innings against the White Sox last weekend, while the Angels are sending out a Junk pitcher this afternoon.
Heart and Hustle award winner Chad Pinder gets the day off, while Sean Murphy DHs to try and replicate yesterday’s 3 RBI game.
1:07pm PT vs. Angels
Go A’s!
