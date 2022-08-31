Game Thread #131: A’s at Nationals

Oakland is right back at it tonight in the second game of the series against the Washington Nationals. They’ll be looking to make it four in a row with a win tonight on the final day of August.
The rookie James Kaprielian will take the bump tonight and he’ll be opposed by a veteran in his 16th year in Anibal Sanchez. Young versus old in today’s pitching matchup.
If you thought last night’s lineup was on the younger side, take a look at tonight’s. Sean Murphy, Tony Kemp, and Chad Pinder are the only guys who aren’t rookies in there. Catcher/DH Shea Langeliers returns to the lineup after getting a breather yesterday, as done center fielder Cristian Pache, who returned to the team from Triple-A recently.
A’s lineup (away)
- LF Tony Kemp (L)
- DH Shea Langeliers (R)
- C Sean Murphy (R)
- RF Chad Pinder (R)
- 1B Dermis Garcia (R)
- 2B Jonah Bride (R)
- 3B Sheldon Neuse (R
- CF Cristian Pache (R)
- SS Nick Allen (R)
- RHP James Kaprielian
Nationals lineup (home)
- 2B Luis Garcia (L)
- RF Joey Meneses (R)
- 1B Luke Voit (R)
- DH Nelson Cruz (R)
- C Keibert Ruiz (R)
- CF Lane Thomas (R)
- SS CJ Abrams (L)
- 3B Ildemaro Vargas (R)
- LF Josh Palacios (L)
- RHP Anibal Sanchez
How to watch/listen
- Date: Wednesday, August 31
- Time: 4:05 p.m. PT
- TV: NBC Sports California
- Radio: 960 AM
- Streaming (listen): A’s Cast
