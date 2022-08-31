Game Thread #131: A’s at Nationals

Oakland is right back at it tonight in the second game of the series against the Washington Nationals. They’ll be looking to make it four in a row with a win tonight on the final day of August.

The rookie James Kaprielian will take the bump tonight and he’ll be opposed by a veteran in his 16th year in Anibal Sanchez. Young versus old in today’s pitching matchup.

If you thought last night’s lineup was on the younger side, take a look at tonight’s. Sean Murphy, Tony Kemp, and Chad Pinder are the only guys who aren’t rookies in there. Catcher/DH Shea Langeliers returns to the lineup after getting a breather yesterday, as done center fielder Cristian Pache, who returned to the team from Triple-A recently.

A’s lineup (away)

LF Tony Kemp (L) DH Shea Langeliers (R) C Sean Murphy (R) RF Chad Pinder (R) 1B Dermis Garcia (R) 2B Jonah Bride (R) 3B Sheldon Neuse (R CF Cristian Pache (R) SS Nick Allen (R)

RHP James Kaprielian

Nationals lineup (home)

2B Luis Garcia (L) RF Joey Meneses (R) 1B Luke Voit (R) DH Nelson Cruz (R) C Keibert Ruiz (R) CF Lane Thomas (R) SS CJ Abrams (L) 3B Ildemaro Vargas (R) LF Josh Palacios (L)

RHP Anibal Sanchez

