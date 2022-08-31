Elephant Rumblings: Ken Waldichuk to make first start for A’s tomorrow

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

Ken Waldichuk, the centerpiece of the A’s return for Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino before the trade deadline, will be called up to make his first big league start against the Washington Nationals tomorrow. Per Matt Kawahara at the San Francisco Chronicle, A’s manager Mark Kotsay announced the move in a press conference in Washington, D.C. yesterday.

The 24-year-old lefty is the A’s third ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline and has been deadly in the minors this season with 137 strikeouts in just 95 innings. He was drafted 165th overall by the Yankees in 2019 and quickly worked his way up the New York system.

Waldichuk’s promotion could push one of the A’s current rotation arms to the bullpen; Kawahara mentioned Adrián Martínez as the potential odd man out, but Kotsay told reporters that no decision has been made. Martinez hasn’t dazzled at the major league level, though he pitched well against the Yankees on Sunday to earn his third win with the A’s.

Adrián Martínez, 2022 MLB: 5.28 ERA, 29 IP, 25 Ks, 9 BB, 6 HR, 5.23 FIP

With the A’s heading into September on pace to lose 100-plus games, watching young prospects vie to cement a role with a rebuilding club is what it’s all about this fall. Welcome to The Show, Ken Waldichuk!

A parade of prospects.

Ken Waldichuk will become the 15th A's rookie to make their Major League debut this season, which will tie the Oakland record (2016) for most debuts in a season. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) August 30, 2022

Jackson injury update.

Zach Jackson will head back to Oakland to undergo further evaluation on his right shoulder inflammation, per Kotsay. Said Jackson tried to play catch pregame today but did not feel great. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) August 31, 2022

Roster moves.

A'S RECENT MOVES: RHP Jacob Watters to LAN, OF Denzel Clarke off LAN IL, C Jose Mujica to LV, OF Cristian Pache & RHPs Adrian Martinez & Austin Pruitt to A’s, LHP Jared Koenig & 1B David MacKinnon to LV, RHP Dany Jimenez to A’s IL… https://t.co/joKXkzbDRy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) August 31, 2022

More progress on Howard Terminal!

Big news for the Oakland Athletics. The tentative ruling on the 3 lawsuits challenging the EIR look like a near rout in favor of Oakland and the A's. #BindingVoteSZN #LawsuitSZN pic.twitter.com/06rfWZD59M — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) August 30, 2022

Outta the Park Mark hits a milestone.

Mark Canha goes second deck for his 100th career home run #ProBears pic.twitter.com/YzNnLfD9VO — Ben Ross (@BenRossTweets) August 31, 2022

Uncanny.