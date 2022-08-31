 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: Ken Waldichuk to make first start for A’s tomorrow

MLB news roundup

By DanielTatomer
2022 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

Ken Waldichuk, the centerpiece of the A’s return for Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino before the trade deadline, will be called up to make his first big league start against the Washington Nationals tomorrow. Per Matt Kawahara at the San Francisco Chronicle, A’s manager Mark Kotsay announced the move in a press conference in Washington, D.C. yesterday.

The 24-year-old lefty is the A’s third ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline and has been deadly in the minors this season with 137 strikeouts in just 95 innings. He was drafted 165th overall by the Yankees in 2019 and quickly worked his way up the New York system.

Waldichuk’s promotion could push one of the A’s current rotation arms to the bullpen; Kawahara mentioned Adrián Martínez as the potential odd man out, but Kotsay told reporters that no decision has been made. Martinez hasn’t dazzled at the major league level, though he pitched well against the Yankees on Sunday to earn his third win with the A’s.

  • Adrián Martínez, 2022 MLB: 5.28 ERA, 29 IP, 25 Ks, 9 BB, 6 HR, 5.23 FIP

With the A’s heading into September on pace to lose 100-plus games, watching young prospects vie to cement a role with a rebuilding club is what it’s all about this fall. Welcome to The Show, Ken Waldichuk!

