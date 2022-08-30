Series preview: A’s travel to east coast, face Nationals

Oakland Athletics vs. Washington Nationals, August 29 - September 1, 2022

Location: Nationals Park, Washington, DC

TV: NBC Sports California

Radio: A’s Cast/A’s Radio Network

Nationals SB Nation Site: Federal Baseball

The A’s face an interleague challenge this week against the Nationals.

Here’s a look at what we can expect during this week’s series:

Projected Starters

Tuesday, 4:05 p.m. PST

Cole Irvin vs. Erick Fedde

Wednesday, 4:05 p.m. PST

James Kaprielian vs. Anibal Sanchez

Thursday, 1:05 p.m. PST

TBD vs. TBD

Projected Lineups

Athletics

Tony Kemp (L) LF Seth Brown (L) 1B Sean Murphy (R) C Stephen Vogt (L) DH Dermis Garcia (R) 1B Vimael Machin (L) 3B Jonah Bride (R) 2B Cal Stevenson (L) CF Nick Allen (R) SS

Nationals