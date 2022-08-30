Series preview: A’s travel to east coast, face Nationals

Oakland Athletics vs. Washington Nationals, August 29 - September 1, 2022
Location: Nationals Park, Washington, DC
TV: NBC Sports California
Radio: A’s Cast/A’s Radio Network
Nationals SB Nation Site: Federal Baseball
The A’s face an interleague challenge this week against the Nationals.
Here’s a look at what we can expect during this week’s series:
Projected Starters
Tuesday, 4:05 p.m. PST
Cole Irvin vs. Erick Fedde
Wednesday, 4:05 p.m. PST
James Kaprielian vs. Anibal Sanchez
Thursday, 1:05 p.m. PST
TBD vs. TBD
Projected Lineups
Athletics
- Tony Kemp (L) LF
- Seth Brown (L) 1B
- Sean Murphy (R) C
- Stephen Vogt (L) DH
- Dermis Garcia (R) 1B
- Vimael Machin (L) 3B
- Jonah Bride (R) 2B
- Cal Stevenson (L) CF
- Nick Allen (R) SS
Nationals
- Lane Thomas (R) LF
- Joey Meneses (R) RF
- Luke Voit (R) 1B
- Nelson Cruz (R) DH
- Keibert Ruiz (S) C
- Luis Garcia (L) 2B
- Ildemaro Vargas (S) 3B
- Victor Robles (R) CF
- CJ Abrams (L) SS
Loading comments...