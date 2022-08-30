 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Series preview: A’s travel to east coast, face Nationals

The A’s travel to DC this week.

By Jeremy_Brener
New York Yankees v Oakland Athletics Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Oakland Athletics vs. Washington Nationals, August 29 - September 1, 2022

Location: Nationals Park, Washington, DC

TV: NBC Sports California

Radio: A’s Cast/A’s Radio Network

Nationals SB Nation Site: Federal Baseball

The A’s face an interleague challenge this week against the Nationals.

Here’s a look at what we can expect during this week’s series:

Projected Starters

Tuesday, 4:05 p.m. PST

Cole Irvin vs. Erick Fedde

Wednesday, 4:05 p.m. PST

James Kaprielian vs. Anibal Sanchez

Thursday, 1:05 p.m. PST

TBD vs. TBD

Projected Lineups

Athletics

  1. Tony Kemp (L) LF
  2. Seth Brown (L) 1B
  3. Sean Murphy (R) C
  4. Stephen Vogt (L) DH
  5. Dermis Garcia (R) 1B
  6. Vimael Machin (L) 3B
  7. Jonah Bride (R) 2B
  8. Cal Stevenson (L) CF
  9. Nick Allen (R) SS

Nationals

  1. Lane Thomas (R) LF
  2. Joey Meneses (R) RF
  3. Luke Voit (R) 1B
  4. Nelson Cruz (R) DH
  5. Keibert Ruiz (S) C
  6. Luis Garcia (L) 2B
  7. Ildemaro Vargas (S) 3B
  8. Victor Robles (R) CF
  9. CJ Abrams (L) SS

