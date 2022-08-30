Game Thread #130: A’s at Nationals

Oakland begins a new road trip with a Tuesday night matchup against the Washington Nationals. It’ll be a battle of the two worst teams in the league, as Washington has had just as rough a season as the A’s, holding the worst record in the sport this year. The A’s are also the final team to visit Nationals Park so today will be a first for everyone.

Oakland will be trotting out their staff leader in Cole Irvin to face off against a weak Washington lineup. He’s struggled mightily during his road starts this year, holding a 4.88 road ERA that is night and day compared to his home ERA. At least he’ll be facing off against a team that has the 5th fewest hits in the league this year, so he’ll have a great opportunity to improve upon his road woes.

The lineup for tonight is evenly split between veterans and rookies, with the older guys taking the first four spots in the order and rookies making up the final five batters for tonight. The youth movement is in full swing with just one more month to go. No Shea Langeliers in the lineup, though, as he gets a breather after playing a lot recently.

A’s lineup (away)

LF Tony Kemp (L) RF Seth Brown (L) C Sean Murphy (R) DH Stephen Vogt (L) 1B Dermis Garcia (R) 3B Vimael Machin (L) 2B Jonah Bride (R) CF Cal Stevenson (L) SS Nick Allen (R)

LHP Cole Irvin

Nationals lineup (home)

LF Lane Thomas (R) RF Joey Meneses (R) 1B Luke Voit (R) DH Nelson Cruz (R) C Keibert Ruiz (R) 2B Luis Garcia (L) 3B Ildemaro Vargas (R) CF Victor Robles (R) SS CJ Abrams (L)

RHP Erick Fedde

How to watch/listen