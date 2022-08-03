Elephant Rumblings: New lawsuit filed over Howard Terminal proposal

Happy hump day, AN.
Got some fresh news links up—get ‘em while they’re hot! In addition to lots of rear-view-perspective trade chatter, Sarah Ravani at the San Francisco Chronicle reported on a new lawsuit filed against the BCDC that alleges the commission approved Howard Terminal’s removal from port activity designation without duly weighing environmental impacts. Smells fishy to me! Hitting a bit closer to my hometown, Dodgers broadcasting legend Vin Scully passed away at age 94 yesterday.
A’s Coverage:
- Ravani: Key approval for A’s Howard Terminal ballpark challenged in new lawsuit ($)
- Kawahara: A’s stand pat on trade deadline day, move on without Montas and Trivino
- Kawahara: A’s play mistake-prone game in 3-1 loss to Angels ($)
- Franco: Cardinals Acquire Austin Allen From A’s
MLB News & Interest:
- Nightengale: MLB trade deadline winners and losers: Padres make a super-team, Cubs bafflingly hold assets ($)
- Thanawalla: Vin Scully, legendary Dodgers broadcaster, dies at age of 94
- Franco: Minor MLB Transactions: Deadline Day
- Franco: Blue Jays Acquire Whit Merrifield
- McCullough: Padres accomplish the impossible with Juan Soto deal: ‘His comps are Hall of Famers’ ($)
- Hicks: Jonathan Lucroy To Announce Retirement
- Monagan: The most traded player ever got dealt AGAIN
- Today in Baseball History
Best of Twitter:
Rest in peace, Vin Scully.
Damn. The greatest announcer of all time. The voice of so many great moments. RIP. https://t.co/21JZ5yTGKN— Ben Ross (@BenRossTweets) August 3, 2022
Forst on moving Montas.
David Forst explains the decision to trade Frankie Montas to the Yankees pic.twitter.com/B0bn4nK8tt— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 3, 2022
Jimenez, Lowrie reinstated from IL.
Dany Jimenez and Jed Lowrie reinstated from IL, filling roster spots vacated by Montas and Trivino.— Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) August 2, 2022
A little caffeine break never hurt anyone!
Laureano said he was "not really" following trade news Monday, an A's off-day: "I had a pretty chill day, to be honest. I went to the beach. I ate good food. Took a nap. Watched 'Blacklist.' I was pretty off."— Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) August 3, 2022
On the money!
Air Elvis pic.twitter.com/cOrz1uqrii— Oakland A's (@Athletics) August 3, 2022
I’d be in a good mood, too.
I imagine BoMel has been smiling like this all day haha pic.twitter.com/CePRjPA0HH— The Rickey Henderson of Blogs (@RickeyBlog) August 3, 2022
A clean shaven Lou.
No beard Lou. pic.twitter.com/nikLfTyWQ8— Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) August 3, 2022
A clean shaven Reggie. Because why not?
1968 Oakland A’s— OldTimeHardball (@OleTimeHardball) August 2, 2022
Reggie Jackson pic.twitter.com/pnLSPXG5hx
Roster moves.
Lowrie & Jimenez off A’s IL, C A.Allen to STL for RHP Carlos Guarate (to STK), LHPs JP Sears & K.Waldichuk to LV, Soderstrom to MID, C S.McGuire to LAN, Armenteros off LAN IL, RHP Beers on LAN IL, LV IF Lopes, LAN RHP Granado & STK RHP Szynski released… https://t.co/joKXkzbDRy— Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) August 3, 2022
