Elephant Rumblings: New lawsuit filed over Howard Terminal proposal

Happy hump day, AN.

Got some fresh news links up—get ‘em while they’re hot! In addition to lots of rear-view-perspective trade chatter, Sarah Ravani at the San Francisco Chronicle reported on a new lawsuit filed against the BCDC that alleges the commission approved Howard Terminal’s removal from port activity designation without duly weighing environmental impacts. Smells fishy to me! Hitting a bit closer to my hometown, Dodgers broadcasting legend Vin Scully passed away at age 94 yesterday.

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

Rest in peace, Vin Scully.

Damn. The greatest announcer of all time. The voice of so many great moments. RIP. https://t.co/21JZ5yTGKN — Ben Ross (@BenRossTweets) August 3, 2022

Forst on moving Montas.

David Forst explains the decision to trade Frankie Montas to the Yankees pic.twitter.com/B0bn4nK8tt — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 3, 2022

Jimenez, Lowrie reinstated from IL.

Dany Jimenez and Jed Lowrie reinstated from IL, filling roster spots vacated by Montas and Trivino. — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) August 2, 2022

A little caffeine break never hurt anyone!

Laureano said he was "not really" following trade news Monday, an A's off-day: "I had a pretty chill day, to be honest. I went to the beach. I ate good food. Took a nap. Watched 'Blacklist.' I was pretty off." — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) August 3, 2022

On the money!

I’d be in a good mood, too.

I imagine BoMel has been smiling like this all day haha pic.twitter.com/CePRjPA0HH — The Rickey Henderson of Blogs (@RickeyBlog) August 3, 2022

A clean shaven Lou.

A clean shaven Reggie. Because why not?

1968 Oakland A’s



Reggie Jackson pic.twitter.com/pnLSPXG5hx — OldTimeHardball (@OleTimeHardball) August 2, 2022

