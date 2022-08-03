 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: New lawsuit filed over Howard Terminal proposal

Oakland A’s President Dave Kaval welcomes visitors to his office at Jack London Square overlooking Howard Terminal (background) before leading a private tour of the site in Oakland, Calif. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 where the baseball team is hoping to bui Photo By Paul Chinn/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Happy hump day, AN.

Got some fresh news links up—get ‘em while they’re hot! In addition to lots of rear-view-perspective trade chatter, Sarah Ravani at the San Francisco Chronicle reported on a new lawsuit filed against the BCDC that alleges the commission approved Howard Terminal’s removal from port activity designation without duly weighing environmental impacts. Smells fishy to me! Hitting a bit closer to my hometown, Dodgers broadcasting legend Vin Scully passed away at age 94 yesterday.

