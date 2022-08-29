Elephant Rumblings: A’s commemorate anniversary of the streak

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

Yesterday was a fine day at the Coliseum as the A’s paid tribute to the plucky 2002 squad that helped define the Moneyball era with a legendary 20 game win streak. Steve Kroner at the San Francisco Chronicle followed the proceedings and recounted the story of the streak that helped transform the A’s from a sub-.500 team to AL West champions. The Chronicle published a trove of related stories over the weekend that are well worth checking out if you have access.

Miguel Tejada throws out the first pitch to Scott Hatteberg pic.twitter.com/Ay0kcAMkeV — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 28, 2022

I could wake to this every day.

A’s own the Yankees at the Coli.

Yankees haven’t won a series in Oakland since 2016. — Athletics Rants (@AthleticsRants) August 28, 2022

Another fun “spank the Yankees” stat.

A’s rookie pitchers made the Yankees lineup look pretty green.

A's rookie starters combined to hold the Yankees to four runs in 19 1/3 innings over the final three games of the series. If you throw in Koenig's three scoreless on Friday, that's 22 1/3 innings with four runs allowed in three games for A's rookie "starters". — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) August 28, 2022

And here’s one last cherry picked stat to cheer you up in the midst of a rather dismal season.

With today's win, the A's are 16-20 since the All-Star break. The Giants are 13-22. — Steve Berman (@BASportsGuy) August 28, 2022

Laureano update.

Ramón Laureano (oblique strain) will not travel with the A's on the upcoming road trip, Mark Kotsay said. He'll continue rehab work in Oakland. "With these injuries, if I gave you a timeline, we’d probably be wrong," Kotsay said. — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) August 28, 2022

Roster moves.

A'S RECENT MOVES: OF Cristian Pache, RHPs Adrian Martinez & Austin Pruitt and 1B Dermis Garcia to A’s, LHP Jared Koenig, 1B David MacKinnon & RHP Norge Ruiz to LV, RHP Dany Jimenez & OF Skye Bolt to A’s IL, IF Alexander Campos to LAN… https://t.co/joKXkzbDRy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) August 28, 2022

Miggy reminisces.

How great was it to see Miguel Tejada back in an A's uniform today? No one more fun to watch back in the day than Miggy. https://t.co/vZ0FE1c0Bt — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) August 29, 2022

Deftly done!

Scott Hatteberg gave Cooperstown the wrong bat from his walk-off homer in the A’s historic 20th straight win pic.twitter.com/50wqsdckgN — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 28, 2022

Just...go see it already, Dave.