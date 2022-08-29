 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: A’s commemorate anniversary of the streak

MLB news roundup

DanielTatomer
New York Yankees v Oakland Athletics
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 28: Former Major Leaguer and member of the Oakland Athletics Miguel Tejada throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of the game against the New York Yankees at RingCentral Coliseum on August 28, 2022 in Oakland, California. Tejada and the Athletics celebrated a twenty year reunion with the 20-game win streak team from 2002.
Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

Yesterday was a fine day at the Coliseum as the A’s paid tribute to the plucky 2002 squad that helped define the Moneyball era with a legendary 20 game win streak. Steve Kroner at the San Francisco Chronicle followed the proceedings and recounted the story of the streak that helped transform the A’s from a sub-.500 team to AL West champions. The Chronicle published a trove of related stories over the weekend that are well worth checking out if you have access.

I could wake to this every day.

A’s own the Yankees at the Coli.

Another fun “spank the Yankees” stat.

A’s rookie pitchers made the Yankees lineup look pretty green.

And here’s one last cherry picked stat to cheer you up in the midst of a rather dismal season.

Laureano update.

Roster moves.

Miggy reminisces.

Deftly done!

Just...go see it already, Dave.

