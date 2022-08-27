Elephant Rumblings: A’s front runner for Luis Morales

It’s the weekend, Athletics Nation!

Yesterday, 19-year-old Cuban pitcher Luis Morales was instated as a free agent by MLB after defecting. This means that teams are free to court him using their international bonus pool money, and sign Morales for the 2023 season and beyond.

The A’s being the name most attached to Morales is only somewhat surprising. According to ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel, Morales is set to command the highest bonus for a pitcher since spending was initially capped with the bonus pool system. The Oakland A’s look to continue taking advantage of the international market, following the early 2012 signing of fellow Cuban, Yoenis Cespedes, and 2008’s record payout to Michael Ynoa. McDaniel notes that the true courtship for Morales will likely be put aside until January 15 2023, when the bonus spending pools refresh.

In 2022, the A’s are members of the $5,179,700 pool, along with 13 other teams. Much of their pool money would then be set to be sent Morales’ way, compared to teams like the Royals and Pirates in the richest pool with over $6M to spend.

Morales has been playing with the U-23 Cuban National team and appeared in 11 games for the Gallos de Sancti Spiritus of the Cuban National Series in 2021 with 58 strikeouts over 42.1 innings. If the A’s do pull off signing Morales, we will have a great opportunity to get a better look when he would hit the A’s farm next year.

Roster Moves, Transactions, and Injuries

A’s Coverage

MLB News & Interest

Best of Twitter

A’s stay repping the bay

Vogt is out there helping folks

“It’s very near and dear to our family’s heart.”



Today, Stephen Vogt and his family made a visit to the Ronald McDonald House to serve meals and activity kits to patients and their families. pic.twitter.com/b6HGG8UC5W — Oakland A's (@Athletics) August 27, 2022

One of those absolutely ridiculous stats

Almost nine years later and Bonds still has 28 more intentional walks than the Rays franchise. https://t.co/S0Ds0MHddj — Jim Passon (@PassonJim) August 26, 2022

It’ll be great to see a bunch of the 2002 crew today on the field

Members of the 2002 A's expected on hand for Sunday's ceremony honoring the 20-win streak team, per A's (Scott Hatteberg and Art Howe will address the crowd and Miguel Tejada will throw out the first pitch to Hatteberg): pic.twitter.com/kppBZvg5K2 — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) August 26, 2022

Some pretty niche position-player-pitching info