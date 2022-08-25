Series preview: A’s face Yankees this weekend

New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics, August 25-28, 2022
Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, CA
TV: NBC Sports California
Radio: A’s Cast/A’s Radio Network
Yankees SB Nation Site: Pinstripe Alley
The A’s host Aaron Judge and the Yankees for a four-game series in Oakland this weekend.
Here’s a look at what we can expect during this weekend’s series:
Projected Starters
Thursday, 6:40 p.m. PST
TBD vs. James Kaprielian
Friday, 6:40 p.m. PST
TBD vs. JP Sears
Saturday, 6:07 p.m. PST
TBD vs. Adam Oller
Sunday, 1:07 p.m. PST
TBD vs. Zach Logue
Projected Lineups
Yankees
- Andrew Benintendi (L) LF
- Aaron Judge (R) CF
- Anthony Rizzo (L) 1B
- DJ LeMahieu (R) DH
- Josh Donaldson (R) 3B
- Gleyber Torres (R) 2B
- Jose Trevino (R) C
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (R) SS
- Marwin Gonzalez (S) RF
Athletics
- Tony Kemp (L) LF
- Jonah Bride (R) 2B
- Sean Murphy (R) C
- Seth Brown (L) 1B
- Shea Langeliers (R) DH
- Vimael Machin (L) 3B
- Cal Stevenson (L) CF
- Nick Allen (R) SS
- Skye Bolt (S) RF
Loading comments...