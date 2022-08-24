Oakland A’s 2023 Schedule Released

There still might be a little more than a month left in the regular season, but there’s always time to think about the future.

Major League Baseball and the Oakland Athletics released the new schedules for the upcoming season.

For the first time in MLB history, the A’s will face each of the 29 other teams in at least one series.

Rather than face every AL West team 19 times in six series, that number is cut to just 13 games. The 24 leftover games move towards the National League opponents. In total, the A’s will play 52 games against the AL West, 64 games combined against the AL East and Central and 46 games against the NL.

Here’s a look at the team’s schedule:

All 30 teams are scheduled to open the season Thursday, March 30. The A’s open up the schedule against the Los Angeles Angels.

The team will also see rare opponents come to Oakland. The New York Mets, Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will visit in April, while the 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves make a trip in late May.

The team will also make some trips to some infrequent locations. At the beginning of June, the A’s take a nine-game NL road trip to Miami, Pittsburgh and Milwaukee.

The season ends Oct. 1 in Los Angeles against the Angels.