Game Thread #125: A’s vs. Marlins

The A’s will attempt to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Miami Marlins in the series finale Wednesday at the Coliseum.

They’ll be facing an old friend in former top prospect Jesus Luzardo in today’s matchup, with Oakland countering with fellow lefty Cole Irvin. Irvin has been a stud at home this year, pitching to a 2.12 ERA over 12 starts this year in Oakland. He’ll be facing a Marlins lineup stuffed to the gills with righty bats.

Meanwhile, recently recalled top prospect Shea Langeliers gets the nod behind the plate after starter Sean Murphy started the previous two games in the field. It’ll only be a half day off for Murphy as he slides into the DH role to keep his bat in the lineup. Shortstop Nick Allen is back in there after getting last night off, and first baseman David MacKinnon is in the lineup for his fourth game with the club; he’s still looking for his first hit with the A’s. Maybe he’ll get it today.

A’s lineup (home)

SS Nick Allen (R) C Shea Langeliers (R) DH Sean Murphy (R) RF Chad Pinder (R) 3B Sheldon Neuse (R) 1B David MacKinnon (L) CF Skye Bolt (S) 2B Jonah Bride (R) LF Tony Kemp (L)

LHP Cole Irvin

Marlins lineup (away)

3B Jon Berti (R) SS Miguel Rojas (R) 1B Jesus Aguilar (R) DH Brian Anderson (R) C Nick Fortes (R) RF Jerar Encarnacion (R) 2B Charles LeBlanc (R) CF Peyton Burdick (R) LF Luke Williams (R)

LHP Jesus Luzardo

How to watch/listen