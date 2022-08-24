Elephant Rumblings: Jesús Luzardo comes to town

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

I was all-in on Jesús Luzardo as the A’s next ace a few years ago. I dreamed of the devastating one-two punch that he’d make in tandem with fellow top prospect A.J. Puk.

But Puk kept getting injured and his prospects of becoming top-of-rotation arm dimmed. And then Luzardo, despite flashes of brilliance and undeniably good stuff, lost his ability to locate and broke his hand by angrily slamming it on a table while playing a video game in a display of questionable maturity.

Luzardo posted a 6.87 ERA in 38 innings with the A’s last season before being dealt to Miami for Starling Marte in what was widely regarded as a brilliant win-now move for an A’s team that seemed poised to contend in the postseason for a fourth consecutive season.

That plan didn’t quite pan out. But that’s another story that you probably aren’t eager to revisit.

Today, Jesús will take the mound against the A’s for the first time. Yesterday, John Shea at the San Francisco Chronicle recalled Luzardo’s ups and downs in Oakland and Miami. Luzardo continued to struggle in Miami after the trade: his ERA remained high at 6.44 in 13 starts for the Marlins through the remainder of the 2021 season.

But The Lizard shows signs of improvement this season. He missed 2½ months due to a forearm strain, but his line is much shinier across 10 starts.

Luzardo, 2022: 3.44 ERA, 52⅓ IP, 65 Ks, 21 BB, 5 HR, 3.08 FIP, 3.15 xFIP

I’m happy to see Luzardo’s fortunes turning around, and I wish him continued success—except for today. Game starts at 12:37 PT, Cole Irvin on the mound for the A’s. Let’s go, Oakland!

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

Lots of former Athletics coming to town.

All of these former A’s (and more) will be coming to the Coliseum in the next few weeks



Luzardo vs. Irvin tomorrow https://t.co/jtVqyKGpig pic.twitter.com/I5iqUfZmnF — The Rickey Henderson of Blogs (@RickeyBlog) August 23, 2022

Good luck to Stephen Piscotty in Cincy.

Former A’s OF Stephen Piscotty has signed a minor-league deal with the Reds, per the team’s transactions page — Ben Ross (@BenRossTweets) August 23, 2022

On our watch. :-\

Breaking: The #Marlins have scored more than four runs for the first time since July 28. — Sonja Chen 陈星雅 (@SonjaMChen) August 24, 2022

Don on Rickey.

Don Mattingly on Rickey Henderson: “Probably the best player I ever played with. Maybe the best player I’ve ever seen from the standpoint of this guy changed the game.” — Ben Ross (@BenRossTweets) August 24, 2022

#10 of the legendary 20.

OTD 2002: John Mabry had his second career two-homer game and drove in five runs. Ray Durham matched his career high with four hits as the A’s won their 10th consecutive game with a 9-1 victory at Detroit.#2002StreakTeam | #DrumTogether pic.twitter.com/Fk6hxPmxD0 — Oakland A's (@Athletics) August 23, 2022

Roster moves.

RHP Brent Honeywell to LV on rehab, RHPs Trey Supak & Mason Miller to ACL A’s on rehab, RHP Reid Birlingmair released, LAN 1B Patrick McColl on COVID IL, RHP Austin Pruitt DFA’d, RHP Joel Payamps claimed off waivers/added to A’s, OF Mickey McDonald to LV…https://t.co/joKXkzbDRy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) August 23, 2022

Clarke has been a highlight reel in Lansing.

#Athletics No. 11 prospect Denzel Clarke has reached base safely in nine straight games, highlighted by a leadoff home run Thursday.@ANG_Recruiting #ServeYourWay pic.twitter.com/Urb3dwZyGt — Lansing Lugnuts (@LansingLugnuts) August 23, 2022

Psst...John Fisher...