Game Thread #124: A’s vs. Marlins

After last night’s loss, the A’s will try to get back in the win column tonight against the Miami Marlins in the middle game of the series.

Something interesting to watch tonight in the field: infielder Sheldon Neuse will be getting his first ever start at shortstop tonight in place of Nick Allen, who has started every game at the position since the release of Elvis Andrus.

A’s lineup (home)

CF Cal Stevenson (L) 2B Tony Kemp (L) C Sean Murphy (R) LF Seth Brown (L) RF Chad Pinder (R) 1B Stephen Vogt (L) DH Shea Langeliers (R) 3B Vimael Machin (L) SS Sheldon Neuse (R)

LHP Zach Logue

Marlins lineup (away)

SS Miguel Rojas (R) RF Brian Anderson (R) 1B Jesus Aguilar (R) 3B Joey Wendle (L) DH Jerar Encarnacion (R) C Jacob Stallings (R) CF Peyton Burdick (R) LF JJ Bleday (L) 2B Luke Williams (R)

RHP Pablo Lopez

How to watch/listen