Game Thread #123: A’s vs. Marlins

Coming off two straight wins, Oakland begins a rare series against the Miami Marlins at the Coliseum on Monday night.

With both of these teams well out of the playoff picture, this series will feature a ton of rookies from both squads, both on the mound and in the lineups.

On the bump tonight for Oakland will be rookie right-gander Adam Oller, who will be making his 11th start for the A’s this year. He’s coming off his best start of the season where he fired six innings of one-run ball against the Rangers last week, and he’ll be hoping to continue that momentum into this game against an offense full of rookies.

A’s lineup (home)

LF Tony Kemp (L) 2B Jonah Bride (R) C Sean Murphy (R) 1B Seth Brown (L) DH Shea Langeliers (R) 3B Vimael Machin (L) CF Cal Stevenson (L) SS Nick Allen (R) RF Skye Bolt (S)

RHP Adam Oller

Marlins lineup (away)

SS Joey Wendle (L) 3B Jon Berti (R) DH Brian Anderson (R) LF JJ Bleday (L) C Nick Fortes (R) 2B Charles Leblanc (R) 1B Lewin Diaz (L) CF Peyton Burdick (R) RF Jerar Encarnacion (R)

RHP Edward Cabrera

