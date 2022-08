Series preview: A’s continue homestand vs. Marlins

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, CA

TV: NBC Sports California

Radio: A’s Cast/A’s Radio Network

Marlins SB Nation Site: Miami Marlins

The A’s stay at home with the Marlins coming to town for a three-game set.

Here’s a look at what we can expect during this week’s series:

Projected Starters

Monday, 6:40 p.m. PST

Edward Cabrera vs. Adam Oller

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. PST

Pablo Lopez vs. Zach Logue

Wednesday, 12:37 p.m. PST

Jesus Luzardo vs. Cole Irvin

Projected Lineups

Marlins

Joey Wendle (L) 3B Jon Berti (R) 2B Jesus Aguilar (R) DH JJ Bleday (L) CF Brian Anderson (R) RF Jacob Stallings (R) C Lewin Diaz (L) 1B Miguel Rojas (R) SS Jerar Encarnacion (R) LF

Athletics