Elephant Rumblings: Young A’s take series from Mariners

MLB news roundup

By DanielTatomer
/ new
Seattle Mariners v Oakland Athletics
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 21: Nick Allen #2 of the Oakland Athletics gets the force out at second base of J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners in the top of the seventh inning at RingCentral Coliseum on August 21, 2022 in Oakland, California.
Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

Last season, the Mariners virtually singlehandedly ruined the A’s playoff hopes. But over the weekend, rookie newcomers like Shea Langeliers and JP Sears helped their young team serve up a slice of revenge, taking two games in a best-of-three series.

Top prospect Langeliers went on an absolute tear in Sunday’s game, going 3-for-4 with a double and a triple. Through 20 plate appearances in the big leagues, he’s slugging .737 with a wRC+ of 182. Due to the magic of small samples, these stratospheric numbers are able to coexist with a K rate of 45.0%.

Next up, the Marlins are coming to the Coliseum tonight for the first game of an interleague series that is expected to culminate in a showdown against former highly touted A’s pitching prospect Jesus Luzardo on Wednesday. Tonight’s scheduled starters are Adam Oller and Edward Cabrera. Let’s go, Oakland!

