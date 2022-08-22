Elephant Rumblings: Young A’s take series from Mariners

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

Last season, the Mariners virtually singlehandedly ruined the A’s playoff hopes. But over the weekend, rookie newcomers like Shea Langeliers and JP Sears helped their young team serve up a slice of revenge, taking two games in a best-of-three series.

Top prospect Langeliers went on an absolute tear in Sunday’s game, going 3-for-4 with a double and a triple. Through 20 plate appearances in the big leagues, he’s slugging .737 with a wRC+ of 182. Due to the magic of small samples, these stratospheric numbers are able to coexist with a K rate of 45.0%.

Next up, the Marlins are coming to the Coliseum tonight for the first game of an interleague series that is expected to culminate in a showdown against former highly touted A’s pitching prospect Jesus Luzardo on Wednesday. Tonight’s scheduled starters are Adam Oller and Edward Cabrera. Let’s go, Oakland!

Shea is everything we’d dreamed of so far.

Shea Langeliers explains his approach at the plate after nearly hitting for the cycle



A’s Postgame Live is airing right now on NBC Sports California and streaming here: https://t.co/Rlzk5C73Br pic.twitter.com/sXmPDRldTN — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 21, 2022

:nods in agreement:

Yep, I think Sears and Shea can stay — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) August 21, 2022

Trade is working out better for us than them so far.

JP Sears' first 3 starts with A's:



15.1 IP, 13 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 8 K, 1.76 ERA, 1.11 WHIP



Frankie Montas' first 3 starts with Yankees:



14 IP, 18 H, 14 ER, 6 BB, 8 K, 9.00 ERA, 1.21 WHIP — The Rickey Henderson of Blogs (@RickeyBlog) August 22, 2022

More streak lore.

OTD 2002: Cory Lidle tossed his second complete game one-hitter of the season in the 6-0 win @ CLE, extending his scoreless streak to 31 innings. His streak would reach 32 innings which is 2nd longest in Oakland history by a starting pitcher.#2002StreakTeam | #DrumTogether pic.twitter.com/yyXBjOM2mH — Oakland A's (@Athletics) August 21, 2022

Daulton and Reba.