2022 trade deadline is over

That’s all, folks!

Barring any late updates—which I will report here as soon as they become available, only Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino have been dealt by the A’s from the organization’s 40-man roster. Both were part of the same package to the Yankees for four prospects.

It also appears that minor league catcher Austin Allen went to the Cardinals in a late move. The A’s get minor league pitcher Carlos Guarate in return.

Juan Soto was traded by the Nationals to the Padres in this year’s trade deadline blockbuster. Other big names on the move include Noah Syndergaard, Joey Gallo, and Trey Mancini.