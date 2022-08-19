Elephant Rumblings: Veronica Alvarez managing Lansing Lugnuts

Happy Friday, Athletics Nation!

The A’s have a pretty good record of extending opportunities to deserving women in the sport of baseball, relatively speaking. As Matt Kawahara at the San Francisco Chronicle noted yesterday, the A’s became the first major-league franchise to hire a woman coach in 2015, when they brought on Justine Siegal as a guest instructor for their instructional league team.

This week, Veronica Alvarez became the first woman to manage an A’s affiliate when she was tapped to cover for vacationing full-time manager Phil Pohl. The 39-year-old manager of the USA Baseball Women’s National Team has worked for the A’s since 2019 as a Spring Training and roving catching instructor. She was also a catcher for the USA Women’s Team from 2008 through 2016 and brought home a gold medal from the 2015 Pan-American Games.

History. Made.



Veronica Alvarez became the first female manager to earn a win for High-A Lansing.



"They treat me as if I'm just a coach in baseball." https://t.co/4JRf58Hjsb pic.twitter.com/TplatedlqP — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) August 18, 2022

The Lugnuts lost their first game with Alvarez at the helm on Tuesday, but came from behind on Wednesday to take the second game in a series of six against the Great Lakes Loons. Stephanie Sheehan at MiLB.com cited Alvarez’s savvy bullpen management as a factor in securing the Lugnuts’ win. Veronica will manage the team for the duration of the series.

MLB has a long way yet to go in giving women opportunities commensurate with the talents they have to offer the game, but the situation is slowly improving. In her story on Alvarez, Sheehan mentioned some other notable recent achievements by women in baseball: Earlier this year, Rachel Balkovec became the first full-time female manager of an affiliated team, the Tampa Tarpons. Alyssa Nakken became the first full-time female coach in MLB in 2020, and Kim Ng became the first full time female general manager the same year when the Miami Marlins made her the highest ranking female executive in all of baseball.

Athletics Nation congratulates Veronica Alvarez and celebrates the rise of women in baseball!

Laser injury update.

Ramón Laureano's MRI showed a Grade 1 left oblique strain, Mark Kotsay said. "It'll be pain tolerance in terms of his workouts and for him to start doing rotational stuff. He says he feels a lot better, which is positive." — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) August 18, 2022

Roster moves.

MOVES: OF-1B Lawrence Butler to ACL A’s on rehab, C Cooper Uhl returned to STK, SS Elvis Andrus released, IF Sheldon Neuse to A’s, 1B Jordan Diaz to LV, OF Ramon Laureano to IL, OF Stephen Piscotty released, C Shea Langeliers & 1B David MacKinnon to A's… https://t.co/joKXkzbDRy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) August 19, 2022

Looks like the ducks were all lined up for Elvis.

Shortstop Elvis Andrus is signing with the Chicago White Sox, sources tell ESPN. Andrus cleared waivers and is expected to join the White Sox in Cleveland tomorrow. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 18, 2022

Speaking of ex-Athletics, is Frankie going to Sonny Gray the Yankees?

Montas has struggled in his first 3 starts with the Yankees: 14 IP, 14 ER, 8 K, 6 BB — Ben Ross (@BenRossTweets) August 19, 2022

HT hearings today.

All of the Howard Terminal-related environmental lawsuits have been rolled into one and the first hearing is scheduled for tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. #LawsuitSZN pic.twitter.com/jZZq0Z9PRx — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) August 19, 2022

Extra base hits in each of Shea’s first three big league games.

Shea Langeliers only does mix tapes. #nosingles — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) August 18, 2022

I can’t even get halfway to that.

Nope. I'd be out for the year if I did this. pic.twitter.com/f9aaM0qe4O — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) August 18, 2022

Believe it or not!

A’s are second in AL with 34 dingers since All-Star break. This is not a typo — The Rickey Henderson of Blogs (@RickeyBlog) August 18, 2022

It’s finally happening!!