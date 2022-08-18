Game Thread #119: A’s at Rangers

Oakland goes for their third straight and the series win this morning in the series finale against the Texas Rangers.

Like they’ve done over the past two games, they’ll be marching out a rookie starting pitcher. This time it’s Zach Logue’s turn. In one start against the Rangers earlier this year Logue struggled, failing to make it out of the third inning and giving up four runs in the process. He was hit even harder in his most recent start when he gave up six in 5+ innings. Him and the A’s will both be hoping for better results this afternoon.

A’s lineup (away)

CF Cal Stevenson (L) LF Tony Kemp (L) DH Sean Murphy (R) RF Seth Brown (L) 1B Stephen Vogt (L) 2B Sheldon Neuse (R) 3B Vimael Machin (L) C Shea Langeliers (R) SS Nick Allen (R)

LHP Zach Logue

Rangers lineup (home)

2B Marcus Semien (R) SS Corey Seager (L) 1B Nathaniel Lowe (L) RF Adolis Garcia (R) C Jonah Heim (S) CF Leody Taveras (S) DH Mark Mathias (R) 3B Ezequiel Duran (R) LF Bubba Thompson (R)

RHP Dane Dunning

