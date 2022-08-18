Elephant Rumblings: Who else will be missing from the 2023 A’s?

It’s Thursday, Athletics Nation!

With a series of veterans being released from the team this week, the Athletics of tomorrow are getting their start today. Nick Allen will now be getting regular playing time at shortstop, a position where he has played a majority of his games in the minors. Shea Langeliers is now up and is breathing down the neck of Sean Murphy for the primary catcher spot. There’s been big change, and there’ll be more to come before the 2023 campaign begins.

First, Chad Pinder and Stephen Vogt are both free agents after this season (assuming the DFA hammer doesn’t swing Vogt’s way in the next while). That basically removes a utility player and a bench bat from the roster, neither unsurmountable. Other than those two the rest of the Athletics roster is either hitting arbitration years, or for the majority of players still making league minimum.

Of the players in arbitration Sean Murphy will likely get the biggest pay increase, though it may not be paid by the A’s if rumours hold true. With Langeliers now active on the roster, Murphy is very likely to be flipped to a new team during the offseason. Tony Kemp is the only Athletic reaching his final year of arbitration in 2023, but his payday will likely stay within the A’s pocketbook’s comfort zone. While Ramón Laureano hits his second arb year, missing close to half the season on a suspension also doesn’t bode well for a massive raise.

Otherwise, the rest of the current roster stands to return next year. Especially if anyone else is included in a trade, there will be a few gaps to fill for the A’s, but largely the September roster will roll over into April. We’ll have to wait and see what other moves the A’s front office makes after the World Series, as this year they weren’t exactly jumping at chances to sign any free agents. But, with only $1M committed to non-minimum/non-arbitration contracts in 2023 (that million is Piscotty’s buy-out for a club option), there’s some potential to make some signings and shake up the rotation or the bullpen for a year or two.

Great to see!

BTW, with lots happening in the A’s organization this week, how about some props to Veronica Alvarez, who is managing the Lansing Lugnuts this week while Phil Pohl is on vacation. Gold medal winner at 2015 Pan Am games and coaches the USA National Women’s team. Awesome! pic.twitter.com/nkHVGVHCox — Vince Cotroneo (@vincebaseball) August 17, 2022

Not great to see!

The Oakland Athletics are 12-21 (.364) this season when their starting pitcher has a quality start (6.0+ IP, 3 ER or fewer).



The last time an MLB team had a winning percentage under .400 in a season in quality starts was the 1919 Philadelphia Athletics (26-40, .394). — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) August 17, 2022

Great to see!

Sean Murphy ranks among AL catchers this year

• 3.4 WAR (1st)

• 43 extra base hits (1st)

• 172 total bases (1st)

• 50 runs scored (1st)

• 35 barrels (1st)

• 1.89 avg pop time (1st)

• 16 HR (t-2nd)

• 52 RBI (2nd)

• .775 OPS (2nd)

• 6.4 frame (2nd)pic.twitter.com/N0tdppIyNi — Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) August 18, 2022

Not great to see!

Of the A’s 26-man roster on Aug. 17, 2021, a year ago, seven players are still in the org: Murphy, Brown, Kemp, Irvin, Kaprielian, Puk, Guerra (injured). (Chad Pinder was on the IL on that date). — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) August 17, 2022

Great to see!