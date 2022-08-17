Game Thread #118: A’s at Rangers

The A’s will try to make it two wins in a row tonight in game 3 against the Texas Rangers.

With the recent release of Elvis Andrus, the Nick Allen era officially begins tonight. He’s leading off and playing shortstop for the club tonight and likely most days moving forward this season. Oakland replaced Andrus on the active roster with Sheldon Neuse, who is in the lineup playing third tonight.

Also of note in tonight’s lineup is the first baseman. Longtime Angels prospect David MacKinnon, who the A’s claimed off waivers last week after Los Angeles DFA’d him, is in there tonight for his first start with the club. The righty doesn’t have a ton of power for a first baseman but has hit for a high average and on-base percentage at Triple-A all year but scuffled in his first brief cup of coffee in the majors earlier this year. He’s going to have a great shot to snag a job in Oakland with the youth movement apparently in full swing.

A’s lineup (away)

SS Nick Allen (R) 1B David MacKinnon (R) C Sean Murphy (R) LF Chad Pinder (R) 2B Jonah Bride (R) RF Seth Brown (L) 3B Sheldon Neuse (R) DH Shea Langeliers (R) CF Skye Bolt (S)

RHP Adam Oller

Rangers lineup (home)

2B Marcus Semien (R) SS Corey Seager (L) 1B Nathaniel Lowe (L) RF Adolis Garcia (R) C Meibrys Viloria (L) CF Leody Taveras (S) DH Brad Miller (L) 3B Josh H. Smith (L) LF Bubba Thompson (R)

LHP Cole Ragans

How to watch/listen