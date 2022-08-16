Game Thread #117: A’s at Rangers

Oakland will try again to break this long losing streak tonight in Arlington against the Rangers in the second game of this four game series.

We’ll be treated tonight to the MLB debut of top prospect Shea Langeliers, who was called up earlier today. The catcher has been dominating at Triple-A all year and is likely going to be splitting time between the field and DH with Sean Murphy. He’s in the lineup tonight at DH for his debut, batting sixth.

There’ll be another rookie for the team pitching tonight in JP Sears. He was great in his debut last week, pitching into the sixth and allowing just two runs, both right at the end of his outing. He’ll be trying to build off that tonight in his second start for the A’s.

Youth is the theme going forward as along with those two rooks, infielders Jonah Bride and Nick Allen and outfielder Cal Stevenson are also in there tonight and you can safely expect to see plenty of these five players through the final month-plus of the season.

A’s lineup (away)

CF Cal Stevenson (L) LF Tony Kemp (L) C Sean Murphy (R) RF Seth Brown (L) SS Elvis Andrus (R) DH Shea Langeliers (R) 3B Vimael Machin (L) 1B Jonah Bride (R) 2B Nick Allen (R)

LHP JP Sears

Rangers lineup (home)

2B Marcus Semien (R) SS Corey Seager (L) RF Adolis Garcia (R) 1B Nathaniel Lowe (L) C Jonah Heim (S) CF Leody Taveras (S) DH Charlie Culberson (R) 3B Ezequiel Duran (R) LF Bubba Thompson (R)

RHP Kohei Arihara

