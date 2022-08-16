Elephant Rumblings: MLB announces 2022 playoff schedule, tightens travel days

It’s Tuesday, Athletics Nation!
While it would take a miracle at this point for the 2022 A’s to make it there, yesterday MLB announced the dates for this year’s postseason. This may not affect Oakland in the next year or so, but with changes to the norm of scheduling and the expanded playoff format, it’ll be good to commit to memory for a couple years down the line.
First off, a quick refresher on the new expanded playoffs:
- Wild Card round is a pair of best-of-3-game series for each league. Games are played at the higher seed’s park, and are played between: Seed #6 (WC3) @ Seed #3 (division winner with worst record) and Seed #5 (WC2) @ Seed #4 (WC1)
- Division Series in each league is a best-of-5 matchup between the winner of the 6/3 matchup against the #2 Seed, and the winner of the 5/4 series against the #1 Seed
- League Championship Series progresses as before, a best-of-7 bout between each league’s DS winners
- World Series, same as it ever was, a best-of-7 series between the National League and American League champions
With the only big changes happening early in the playoffs with the Wild Card and Division Series, the 12-team postseason isn’t too hard to get down pat. The season’s lockout-delayed start, and cramming some extra games into the mix means that the usual timeline for the postseason is out the window, though. MLB had liked to start October off with each league’s 1-game Wild Card bout on back-to-back nights, in 2019 the A’s played on October 2, for instance. But this year the 3-game set gets crammed in after a later start, and that starts a chain reaction for a much later postseason than usual, even with an expedited travel schedule: (*if necessary)
- All 4 Wild Card series are all on the same nights, October 7,8,9
- Division Series follow suit, October 11 (AL/NL), 12 (NL), 13 (AL), 14 (NL), 15 (AL/NL*), 16(AL*/NL*), 17 (AL*)
- Championship Series are a little more spread out, but still tight, October 18 (NL), 19 (AL/NL), 20 (AL), 21 (NL), 22 (NL/AL), 23 (NL*/AL), 24 (NL*/AL*), 25 (NL*/AL*), 26 (AL*)
- The World Series ends up starting on a later date than some recent titles have been won on, with scheduled dates for October 28, 29, 31, November 1, 2*, 4*, 5
With more games played within the usual timespan, winning a series early and earning some extra off days and travel time will be even more crucial than ever. Hopefully it will only be a couple more years before we see the A’s contending for early-November ball.
Roster Moves, Transactions, and Injuries
- The Stockton Ports are advertising Brett Honeywell Jr.’s rehab starts
- Ty Damron and Hogan Harris called up to Triple-A Las Vegas
Best of Twitter
A decade since the last perfecto. Drew Rasmussen almost got the Rays there on Sunday too
Ten years ago today, August 15, 2012, Seattle #Mariners ace King Felix Hernandez twirled the 23rd and most recent #MLB perfect game.— Chris Creamer (@sportslogosnet) August 15, 2022
Seattle wore their home whites with a Mariners 35th anniversary patch, the Tampa Bay Rays went with alternate navy blues and grey pants #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/mlrAhzzDIS
Give blood if you’re able!
Hey A’s fans! Eric Kubota, Director of Scouting for the @athletics was diagnosed with leukemia in May. He’s been getting chemo & also blood & platelets from donors. In remission, but has more to do. Here’s a link to a virtual blood drive in his name: https://t.co/9LHJg3btUD— David Beach (@beachOAK) August 16, 2022
RT
That’s 225 to the fence, would make for quite the interesting MLB park
If every game in MLB this year was played in Williamsport at the #LLWS then the HR leaderboard would be:— Rylan Domingues (@RylanDomingues) August 15, 2022
1) Marcus Semien - 157 LL HR
2) Freddie Freeman - 155 LL HR
3) Corey Seager - 150 LL HR
4) Jake Cronenworth - 141 LL HR
5) Aaron Judge - 140 LL HR
More fun tweets below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/QFAymbrYaU
The power of the second-half Orioles is a sight to behold
AL East since July 3rd— Jim Passon (@PassonJim) August 16, 2022
BAL • 25-11 (.694)
TBR • 19-17 (.528) 6.0 GB
TOR • 17-18 (.486) 7.5 GB
NYY • 14-23 (.378) 11.5 GB
BOS • 14-24 (.368) 12.0 GB
