Series preview: A’s look to bounce back vs. Rangers

Location: Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

TV: NBC Sports California

Radio: A’s Cast/A’s Radio Network

Rangers SB Nation Site: Lone Star Ball

The A’s look to bounce back against the Rangers in a four-game set.

Here’s a look at what we can expect during this week’s series:

Projected Starters

Monday, 5:05 p.m. PST

James Kaprielian vs. Glenn Otto

Tuesday, 5:05 p.m. PST

JP Sears vs. TBD

Wednesday, 5:05 p.m. EST

Adam Oller vs. Cole Ragans

Thursday, 11:05 a.m. EST

Zach Logue vs. Dane Dunning

Projected Lineups

Oakland Athletics

Tony Kemp (L) LF Vimael Machin (L) 3B Seth Brown (L) 1B Ramon Laureano (R) RF Elvis Andrus (R) DH Stephen Vogt (L) C Jonah Bride (R) 2B Cal Stevenson (L) CF Nick Allen (R) SS

Texas Rangers