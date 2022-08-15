Elephant Rumblings: Elvis Andrus upset with increased bench time

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

Just last week, we were discussing whether or not Elvis Andrus might get the 550 plate appearances he needs in 2022 in order for next year’s team option to become a player option, which would make it up to Andrus whether or not to return to the A’s in 2023 for a $15 million salary. Since then, it’s become somewhat clearer that the A’s are committed to giving prospects more playing time—and keeping Andrus’ option with the team as a consequence.

Last Tuesday, Anthony Franco at MLB Trade Rumors indicated that Andrus was on pace to make 556 plate appearances, but the math seemed a bit fuzzy in that it assumed Andrus would play all of the team’s remaining games. In any case, as Matt Kawahara at the San Francisco Chronicle reported over the weekend, Andrus had started four of the last seven games on the bench coming into Saturday as A’s manager Mark Kotsay made clear that rookie Nick Allen would get more starts at shortstop going forward.

Andrus is understandably not happy about it.

“Of course I’m upset, I’m pissed about it. But like I said, the best I can do is stay positive and wait for my turn and be ready whatever happens.”

It’s also pretty easy to understand why the A’s wouldn’t want to be saddled with a $15 million payroll obligation to Andrus next season, which will most likely be a continuation of the current rebuild effort. Elvis has been a solid veteran presence this year, but even with his bat heating up in recent weeks, it looks about average at best.

Andrus, 2022: 237/.297/.366, 94 wRC+, 7 HR, 7.6% BB, 15.8% Ks

It’s an unfortunate situation. Andrus is no doubt giving his all and turning in a much better effort than in 2021, but the A’s also wouldn’t benefit from overpaying Elvis next season, and they have enough justification to avoid doing it. This makes me wonder if tacking an option like Andrus’ onto a long-term contract isn’t just begging for precisely this sort of controversy down the road. The league prohibits options based on performance, but not on playing time—I wonder if they don’t have it backwards. After all, it is much harder to manipulate performance than playing time. You feel me on this, AN? Sound off below!

Astros hosting members of Uvalde community after awful mass shootings at Robb Elementary in May pic.twitter.com/q8wysdQJ1j — Vince Cotroneo (@vincebaseball) August 14, 2022

Roster moves.

A'S RECENT MOVES: LHPs Hogan Harris & Ty Damron to LV, LHP Zach Logue to A’s, LHP Sam Selman to LV, STK RHP Jose Dicochea to ACL A’s on rehab, LHP Mac Lardner off LAN IL, IF Jed Lowrie released… https://t.co/joKXkzbDRy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) August 14, 2022

Lockard on Harris:

Left-hander Hogan Harris was promoted to Triple-A Las Vegas today. He's allowed 20 hits in 45 1/3 innings this season and has struck out 66. Huge year so far for a pitcher who lost all of 2020 to the pandemic and most of 2021 rehabbing from Tommy John. — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) August 14, 2022

#1

OTD 20 years ago, The Streak began.



Jermaine Dye hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning and Barry Zito allowed three runs in eight innings of work as the A’s defeated Toronto 5-4.#2002StreakTeam | #DrumTogether pic.twitter.com/KAoWff8CMQ — Oakland A's (@Athletics) August 13, 2022

#2

OTD 2002: Eric Chavez belted a three-run homer in the first inning and Billy Koch recorded his 30th save as the A’s defeated the Blue Jays 4-2. #2002StreakTeam | #DrumTogether pic.twitter.com/2BTiVNiUbs — Oakland A's (@Athletics) August 14, 2022

A pairing seemingly as unlikely as the streak itself!

It was 20 years ago this month that I conducted this classic interview with A's honcho Billy Beane & punk rock icon Johnny Ramone during the early days of the A's record-setting winning streak - it holds up pretty well & is still a pretty entertaining readhttps://t.co/pKCdh2rWr2 pic.twitter.com/wwIVz61gvP — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) August 14, 2022

Susac hits his first one out with the Ports.

Things that happened 23 years apart.