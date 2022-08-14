Game Thread #115: A’s at Astros

After losing the first two games of the series, Oakland will try to snap their 7-game losing streak in the finale against the Houston Astros.
Lefty Cole Irvin is on the mound and will try to play stopper. He’s been a completely different pitcher on the road this year, with a 1.66 ERA at home and a 4.58 mark on the road. One of the remaining goals for him this year ought to be finding his groove and figuring it out in the road.
A’s lineup (away)
- LF Tony Kemp (L)
- 3B Vimael Machin (L)
- 1B Seth Brown (L)
- RF Ramon Laureano (R)
- DH Elvis Andrus (R)
- C Stephen Vogt (L)
- 2B Jonah Bride (R)
- CF Cal Stevenson (L)
- SS Nick Allen (R)
- LHP Cole Irvin
Astros lineup (home)
- 2B Jose Altuve (R)
- SS Jeremy Peña (R)
- DH Yordan Alvarez (L)
- 3B Alex Bregman (R)
- RF Kyle Tucker (L)
- 1B Trey Mancini (R)
- LF Chas McCormick (R)
- C Christian Vazquez (R)
- CF Jake Meyers (S)
- RHP Cristian Javier
How to watch/listen
- Date: Sunday, August 14
- Time: 11:10 a.m. PT
- TV: NBC Sports California
- Radio: 960 AM
- Streaming (listen): A’s Cast
