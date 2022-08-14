Game Thread #115: A’s at Astros

After losing the first two games of the series, Oakland will try to snap their 7-game losing streak in the finale against the Houston Astros.

Lefty Cole Irvin is on the mound and will try to play stopper. He’s been a completely different pitcher on the road this year, with a 1.66 ERA at home and a 4.58 mark on the road. One of the remaining goals for him this year ought to be finding his groove and figuring it out in the road.

A’s lineup (away)

LF Tony Kemp (L) 3B Vimael Machin (L) 1B Seth Brown (L) RF Ramon Laureano (R) DH Elvis Andrus (R) C Stephen Vogt (L) 2B Jonah Bride (R) CF Cal Stevenson (L) SS Nick Allen (R)

LHP Cole Irvin

Astros lineup (home)

2B Jose Altuve (R) SS Jeremy Peña (R) DH Yordan Alvarez (L) 3B Alex Bregman (R) RF Kyle Tucker (L) 1B Trey Mancini (R) LF Chas McCormick (R) C Christian Vazquez (R) CF Jake Meyers (S)

RHP Cristian Javier

How to watch/listen