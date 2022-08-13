 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Elephant Rumblings: A’s building ballpark themed sports bar in Oakland International Airport

MLB news roundup

By CodyFSchmidt
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Oakland International Airport Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images

It’s the weekend, Athletics Nation!

As part of an effort to upgrade the food offerings at Oakland International Airport, a number of local offerings are in the process of being added to the available options. As reported by Madeline Wells of SFGate, the Oakland A’s are one of the groups joining the menu.

The new sports bar, The Oakland A’s Clubhouse was originally announced with the rest of the new eateries in 2018. While some locations have already opened, the A’s bar is still under construction after pandemic-related delays slowed the whole project. The Clubhouse will be located in Terminal 1 near Gate 9.

A rendering of the airport sports bar
Oakland International Airport

Most of the new offerings have local flair, like the Oaklandish Coffee Collective, or Calavera which will be an airport version of an Oakland taqueria. The A’s adding to the mix of restaurants in the airport is another flag of commitment to the city that their aim is to stay in Oakland and move to Howard Terminal in the coming years.

Roster Moves, Transactions, and Injuries

  • Logue to the rotation. Expect an official roster move Saturday morning

A’s Coverage

MLB News & Interest

Best of Twitter

Will The Thrill on Rickey

That’s quite the punch out

Just shows how Blackburn has been effective when he’s on

Hard shift

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...