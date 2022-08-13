Elephant Rumblings: A’s building ballpark themed sports bar in Oakland International Airport

It’s the weekend, Athletics Nation!

As part of an effort to upgrade the food offerings at Oakland International Airport, a number of local offerings are in the process of being added to the available options. As reported by Madeline Wells of SFGate, the Oakland A’s are one of the groups joining the menu.

The new sports bar, The Oakland A’s Clubhouse was originally announced with the rest of the new eateries in 2018. While some locations have already opened, the A’s bar is still under construction after pandemic-related delays slowed the whole project. The Clubhouse will be located in Terminal 1 near Gate 9.

Most of the new offerings have local flair, like the Oaklandish Coffee Collective, or Calavera which will be an airport version of an Oakland taqueria. The A’s adding to the mix of restaurants in the airport is another flag of commitment to the city that their aim is to stay in Oakland and move to Howard Terminal in the coming years.

Roster Moves, Transactions, and Injuries

Logue to the rotation. Expect an official roster move Saturday morning

Zach Logue will start for A’s tomorrow. Mark Kotsay said plan is to go forward with JP Sears and Logue in rotation for the next week or two, also factoring in performance. — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) August 12, 2022

Will The Thrill on Rickey

That’s quite the punch out

Both teams ended up as holograms, after the Ripper got done with them.



⚰️ pic.twitter.com/g12Bl1f58I — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 12, 2022

Just shows how Blackburn has been effective when he’s on

Here is also the highest trending ERA guys in terms of rankings when you remove their 3 worst starts (thru Aug 11, min 100 IP).

Christian Javier becomes a top 15 pitcher, Paul Blackburn goes from a middle of the pack pitcher to an elite 2.73 ERA pitcher, Kluber goes under 3 ERA. pic.twitter.com/TfPPMS5XUf — Robert Frey (@RobertFrey40) August 12, 2022

