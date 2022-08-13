 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game #114: A’s vs. Astros

The middle match between the A’s and Astros.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
MLB: JUL 27 Astros at Athletics Photo by Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros, August 13, 2022, 4:10 p.m. PT

Location: Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

TV: NBC Sports California

Radio: A’s Cast/A’s Radio Network

The Athletics are back out on the road, taking on the Astros in a three-game set.

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

  • Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
  • Remember Athletics Nation is basically a non-profanity site
  • Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
  • The commenting system was updated during the offseason. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

AN community, this is your thread for today’s game. Enjoy!

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...