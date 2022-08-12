Elephant Rumblings: The force will be with Jed. Always.

It’s a bittersweet Friday, AN.

On Wednesday, Jed Lowrie was designated for assignment. On Thursday, he was released.

INF Jed Lowrie has been released. — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) August 11, 2022

I think most of us would agree that the time was ripe for Lowrie to depart. The 38-year-old veteran of 14 seasons—seven of them in Oakland—was looking worse for wear this season. He missed all of July due to a shoulder injury, and his offensive production over 184 plate appearances has been abysmal:

Lowrie, 2022: .180/.245/.263, 49 wRC+, 3 HR, 8.2% BB, 21.2% Ks

But Lowrie has been a clubhouse leader and fan favorite over the years and he was a key contributor during much of his time in Oakland—especially in 2018, when he made the AL All-Star team and hit 23 home runs and 99 RBIs to help the A’s win 97 games and a playoff berth. Fans began calling him “Jed Lowrie, Professional Hitter” around that time in admiration of his consistent approach and plate discipline.

Lowrie signed with the Mets after that 2018 season and was almost completely shut down for the duration of his two-year deal, making just eight plate appearances in total. He made an unexpected return to Oakland in 2021 and carried a solid workload through 139 games and 512 plate appearances. His offense was league average with a wRC+ of exactly 100.

The A’s tore down and began rebuilding after failing to make the postseason in 2021, and it was nice to see Lowrie stay on to lend his veteran presence to the team in 2022. Things didn’t pan out the way they did last year. But in the final analysis, this latest stint was icing on the cake as it seemed improbable that Lowrie, who has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career, would be productive again after his flameout in New York.

The possibility of Jed Lowrie staying healthy this season is approximately 3,720-to-1.



Never tell me the odds.



/immediately writes Lowrie into A's Opening Day lineup in sharpie — Alex Hall (@AlexHallAN) February 10, 2021

Thanks for the encore, Jed! Let’s hear about your favorite Jed Lowrie moments through the years, AN!

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

Nope..not..crying. There’s just a little bit of dust in my eye.

Love you @Jed_Lowrie and thank you so much for everything! You’re an amazing ball player and it’s been an absolute joy watching you play this game!



We can always have @AsFanByDesign add another “return” if you ever plan on coming back.



Much love and blessings to the family! pic.twitter.com/j8GLbqnTkv — Last Dive Bar (@lastdivebar) August 11, 2022

Vote for play of the week!

VOTE NOW! — Oakland A's (@Athletics) August 11, 2022

Forst on the A’s ridiculous catching depth.

"File it under good problems to have for now and will have to figure it out."@Athletics GM David Forst joined Chris Townsend this week on A's Cast Live to discuss the A's catching depth in the Minor Leagues & more!



: https://t.co/V9XamuTx0O



: https://t.co/CyMmeh8krR pic.twitter.com/q0R8R0vDCA — A's Cast (@athleticscast24) August 12, 2022

Chad does a pretty sweet air-Brian May, though he could use a little more hair to complete the vibe.

Next Friday Night we're gonna have ourselves a real goooood time



Join us for fireworks presented by Lagunitas Brewing Company at the Coliseum following the game against the Mariners: https://t.co/FYCtLSAY3j pic.twitter.com/d5mg8OYknY — Oakland A's (@Athletics) August 11, 2022

Cease and desist, young man!

Earned runs allowed in Dylan Cease's last 14 starts:

0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 1 pic.twitter.com/rbPY2fIlwu — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) August 11, 2022

A laudable deescalation of tensions.