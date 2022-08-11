Throwback Thursday: Remembering Mark McGwire’s Rookie Season

The latter half of Mark McGwire’s baseball career was filled with controversy, but as an Oakland Athletics rookie in 1987, he was unbelievably electric.

McGwire was part of a crop of young players in the mid-1980s who were not only changing how the game was played, but how the game was perceived. They were adding a bit of swagger to the game.

As one half of the Bash Brothers, McGwire had a historic rookie season in 1987. And on this day 35 years ago, McGwire tied the American League rookie record with his 38th home run of the season.

While the A’s lost the game 4-3, McGwire’s home run left fans feeling excited considering he had 48 games left to break the rookie record. He did just that three days later in an 8-7 win over the California Angels.

