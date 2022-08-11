 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: A’s Roster Moves — Sears and Stevenson up, Blackburn on IL, Lowrie DFA’d

MLB news roundup

By CodyFSchmidt
Happy Thursday, Athletics Nation!

The A’s made a batch of roster moves yesterday before their game against the Angels, these all impact the 40-man roster, including the cut of a 7-year Athletic from the roster.

Jed Lowrie being DFA’d the biggest, though not unexpected news for longtime A’s fans. in his seventh season with the squad, it’s been one that’s even more injury-riddled than usual with minimal on-field performance, and middling results at the plate. Jed was one of the two free agent signings that the A’s made in the offseason, and with Shea Langeliers on the verge of being called up, the days may be numbered for other 2022 free agent Stephen Vogt’s place on the roster.

Paul Blackburn’s move to the IL follows rebounding against the White Sox and Angels after a skid of some rough starts. The official listing is a trip to the 15-day IL due to middle finger inflammation. The 2022 All-Star was originally scheduled to start yesterday before the roster changes, but with the need to rest Blackburn’s hand, it led to the call up of a pair of arms.

JP Sears joined the A’s a week ago as one of the return pieces from the Yankees for Frankie Montas. Sears joined the Yankees earlier this year, pitching 21 innings over 7 games, two appearances being spot starts. In fact, Sears’ third win in the bigs was earned against the A’s in June. Since that win, Sears was relegated to the Yank’s bullpen, but with the A’s he is an immediate rotation candidate.

Cal Stevenson is the last move, filling Lowrie’s vacated roster spot. The outfielder was one of two players traded to the A’s when Christian Bethancourt was sent to the Tampa Bay Rays in early July. After a month with Triple-A Las Vegas, Stevenson played in 16 games slashing .305/.417/.542. Cal is also a local kid, growing up in Hayward before attending college in Arizona and Nevada. How long Stevenson will stay on the big league roster will be curious to see, as the A’s are only a few weeks away from the annual September roster expansion that would allow easier returns from other outfielders like Cristian Pache and Luis Barrera.

Another factor that may keep Stevenson’s tenure short is the fact that the A’s currently have only 4 rotation arms on the roster. With Sears replacing Blackburn’s spot, there’s still no one actually filling in for Montas’ vacancy. Adrián Martinez had been in the slot that would fill Saturday’s game against Houston, but he was sent down to AAA on Monday. We could expect to see further roster moves before the weekend and Martinez, Zach Logue, or Jared Koenig called up for a few starts before Blackburn is off the IL. Skipper Mark Kotsay could also opt to toss a bullpen game and pad out the time before any promotions.

Oakland A's 26-man roster
Pitchers Hitters
Starters

Cole Irvin (L)
James Kaprielian (R)
Adam Oller (R)
JP Sears(L)

15-IL: Paul Blackburn (R)
60-IL: Daulton Jefferies (R)
60-IL: Brent Honeywell (R)

Relievers

Domingo Acevedo (R)
Zach Jackson (R)
Dany Jimenez (R)
Sam Moll (L)
Austin Pruitt (R)
A.J. Puk (L)
Sam Selman (L)
Kirby Snead (L)
Domingo Tapia (R)

IL: 60-IL: Deolis Guerra (R) 		Catchers

Sean Murphy (R)
Stephen Vogt (L)

Infielders

1B: Seth Brown (L)
2B: Nick Allen (R)
SS: Elvis Andrus (R)
3B: Vimael Machin (L)
UT: Jonah Bride (R)
UT: Tony Kemp (L)


Outfielders

Ramon Laureano (R)
Chad Pinder (R)
Stephen Piscotty (R)
Skye Bolt (S)
Cal Stephenson (L)

