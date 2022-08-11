Elephant Rumblings: A’s Roster Moves — Sears and Stevenson up, Blackburn on IL, Lowrie DFA’d

Happy Thursday, Athletics Nation!

The A’s made a batch of roster moves yesterday before their game against the Angels, these all impact the 40-man roster, including the cut of a 7-year Athletic from the roster.

The A's have recalled JP Sears from Las Vegas, selected Cal Stevenson from Las Vegas, placed Paul Blackburn on the injured list and designated Jed Lowrie for assignment — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) August 10, 2022

Jed Lowrie being DFA’d the biggest, though not unexpected news for longtime A’s fans. in his seventh season with the squad, it’s been one that’s even more injury-riddled than usual with minimal on-field performance, and middling results at the plate. Jed was one of the two free agent signings that the A’s made in the offseason, and with Shea Langeliers on the verge of being called up, the days may be numbered for other 2022 free agent Stephen Vogt’s place on the roster.

As you can expect, emotionally tough day for Jed Lowrie: “The number of years I’ve spent in this uniform, in recent history, I don’t know how many guys played seven seasons here. The A’s mean something to me.”



Says he’d like to keep playing but is “at peace” either way. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) August 10, 2022

Paul Blackburn’s move to the IL follows rebounding against the White Sox and Angels after a skid of some rough starts. The official listing is a trip to the 15-day IL due to middle finger inflammation. The 2022 All-Star was originally scheduled to start yesterday before the roster changes, but with the need to rest Blackburn’s hand, it led to the call up of a pair of arms.

Blackburn said he’s been pitching with the finger discomfort and it was more sore after his last start. Said he had an MRI, no results yet, will see a hand specialist Monday and is hopeful not to miss too much time. — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) August 10, 2022

JP Sears joined the A’s a week ago as one of the return pieces from the Yankees for Frankie Montas. Sears joined the Yankees earlier this year, pitching 21 innings over 7 games, two appearances being spot starts. In fact, Sears’ third win in the bigs was earned against the A’s in June. Since that win, Sears was relegated to the Yank’s bullpen, but with the A’s he is an immediate rotation candidate.

Cal Stevenson is the last move, filling Lowrie’s vacated roster spot. The outfielder was one of two players traded to the A’s when Christian Bethancourt was sent to the Tampa Bay Rays in early July. After a month with Triple-A Las Vegas, Stevenson played in 16 games slashing .305/.417/.542. Cal is also a local kid, growing up in Hayward before attending college in Arizona and Nevada. How long Stevenson will stay on the big league roster will be curious to see, as the A’s are only a few weeks away from the annual September roster expansion that would allow easier returns from other outfielders like Cristian Pache and Luis Barrera.

Another factor that may keep Stevenson’s tenure short is the fact that the A’s currently have only 4 rotation arms on the roster. With Sears replacing Blackburn’s spot, there’s still no one actually filling in for Montas’ vacancy. Adrián Martinez had been in the slot that would fill Saturday’s game against Houston, but he was sent down to AAA on Monday. We could expect to see further roster moves before the weekend and Martinez, Zach Logue, or Jared Koenig called up for a few starts before Blackburn is off the IL. Skipper Mark Kotsay could also opt to toss a bullpen game and pad out the time before any promotions.

Oakland A's 26-man roster Pitchers Hitters Starters



Cole Irvin (L)

James Kaprielian (R)

Adam Oller (R)

JP Sears(L)



15-IL: Paul Blackburn (R)

60-IL: Daulton Jefferies (R)

60-IL: Brent Honeywell (R)



Relievers



Domingo Acevedo (R)

Zach Jackson (R)

Dany Jimenez (R)

Sam Moll (L)

Austin Pruitt (R)

A.J. Puk (L)

Sam Selman (L)

Kirby Snead (L)

Domingo Tapia (R)



IL: 60-IL: Deolis Guerra (R) Catchers



Sean Murphy (R)

Stephen Vogt (L)



Infielders



1B: Seth Brown (L)

2B: Nick Allen (R)

SS: Elvis Andrus (R)

3B: Vimael Machin (L)

UT: Jonah Bride (R)

UT: Tony Kemp (L)





Outfielders



Ramon Laureano (R)

Chad Pinder (R)

Stephen Piscotty (R)

Skye Bolt (S)

Cal Stephenson (L)





A’s Coverage

MLB News & Interest

Best of Twitter

Interesting thread by Casey Pratt regarding some grant funding the city may use for Howard Terminal costs

Here's where I'm at: It's hard to jump to conclusions on anything in this phase unless you hear it from BOTH the A's and Oakland. Not saying it's untrue, but saying that during negotiations, it's hard to put too much stock in anything until you see the terms. — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) August 11, 2022

Some High-A extra-inning heroics the A’s wish they had yesterday

Patrick McColl picked a whale of a time for his first home run of the year, in the 10th inning at Dayton! pic.twitter.com/FryxAxZJx5 — Lansing Lugnuts (@LansingLugnuts) August 11, 2022

I know what happens to corn when people eat it. But mascots?

Vogt on his multi-season teammate

Stephen Vogt on Jed Lowrie: “Jed’s family. Any time you play this game this long, our wives and kids are good friends. I’ve been through it three times and it hurt every time. I’m gonna miss seeing him every day. What an unbelievable Oakland A Jed Lowrie was and always will be." — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) August 10, 2022

Now that’s a collection of names

Jesse Chavez worked a scoreless 1 1/3 IP for the Angels. First time the former A's reliever pitched at the Coliseum was Aug. 3, 2010, for the Royals. Guys he faced that day: Daric Barton, Kurt Suzuki (current Angels teammate), Jack Cust, Kevin Kouzmanoff, Mark Ellis, Rajai Davis — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) August 10, 2022

It was a solid first day from the new kids