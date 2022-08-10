Game Thread #112: A’s vs. Angels

The A’s will try to avoid their fifth straight loss in the homestand finale today at the Coliseum against the Los Angeles Angels.

The originally scheduled starting pitcher for Oakland was All-Star Paul Blackburn. An injury to his middle finger on his throwing hand will instead send the righty to the IL for what should be a relatively brief stay on the shelf. He could probably use the breather anyway, considering his 7.07 ERA over his past 7 games.

Taking his place on the mound will be the recently acquired J.P. Sears. Acquired in the Frankie Montas trade, this will be his first start for the Green & Gold after appearing in just one start for Las Vegas, where he pitched 4 2⁄ 3 innings while giving up a run and striking out five without a walk. Let’s hope this will be the first of many starters for the lefty with the A’s!

Another player making his debut today is the also recently-acquired Cal Stevenson. After coming over in the Christian Bethancourt trade, Stevenson will in fact be making his MLB debut today. He’s been solid in Vegas since his arrival; in 16 games, he’s hitting .305/.417/.542 with three home runs and six steals, to go along with 11 walks compared to only 10 strikeouts. The A’s could use definitely use those contact skills right now, so keep an eye on the rookie outfielder who will be manning center today.

A’s lineup (home)

LF Tony Kemp (L) RF Ramon Laureano (R) 1B Seth Brown (L) DH Sean Murphy (R) C Stephen Vogt (L) SS Elvis Andrus (R) 3B Vimael Machin (L) 2B Nick Allen (R) CF Cal Stevenson (L)

LHP J. P. Sears

Angels lineup (away)

2B David Fletcher (R) DH Shohei Ohtani (L) 3B Luis Rengifo (S) RF Taylor Ward (R) LF Jo Adell (R) C Max Stassi (L) CF Magneuris Sierra (L) 1B Phil Gosselin (R) SS Andrew Velazquez (S)

RHP Touki Toussaint

How to watch/listen