Elephant Rumblings: Elvis Andrus on pace to secure 2023 option

Happy Wednesday, AN!

My observations have led me to believe that the Athletics Nation community would prefer to see Elvis Andrus leave the building after the 2022 season. But per the contract the A’s inherited from the Rangers upon acquisition via trade, if Andrus logs another 184 plate appearances, it will be up to him whether he plays in 2023 for a cool $15 million. Tough decision, huh?

Anthony Franco at MLB Trade Rumors posted an update yesterday on vesting options that are currently in play around the league. Franco puts Andrus’ option in the “borderline” likely category. His contract has a club option for 2023 that becomes a player option if the A’s shortstop makes 550 plate appearances this season. He’s on pace to barely exceed that.

The A’s have a legitimate reason to curb Andrus’ playing time: promising rookie infielder Nick Allen could be the team’s future shortstop. Allen has mostly been playing second base this season, but the talented defender could benefit from more big league reps at his regular position.

From a near-term competitive standpoint, however, it is harder to justify playing Allen over Andrus. Allen has yet to achieve good results offensively with the A’s, posting a wRC+ of just 63 through 149 plate appearances.

By contrast, Andrus has been roughly league average at the plate with a wRC+ of 97 this season, much improved from his 2021 mark of just 72. He’s a solid veteran defender and second only to Sean Murphy among A’s position players with an fWAR of 1.6. Andrus is probably a better “win now” option than Allen, but he’s also probably not going to be worth $15 million in 2023.

If the A’s do bench Andrus—as they did yesterday—more often, and he falls just short of securing his players option, it could raise eyebrows at the MLBPA and potentially trigger a grievance.

How would you manage Andrus’ playing time for the rest of the season, AN? Sound off below!

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

THE ROCK.

A’s draftees headed to beautiful Stockton, where I came into this world.

Five 2022 A’s draft picks/free agents join the @stocktonports this week in San Jose for their full season debuts:



C Daniel Susac (1st round)

INF Brennan Milone (6th)

OF Caeden Trenkle (9th)

INF Tommy Stevenson (19th)

OF Cameron Masterman (NDFA) — Alex Jensen (@ajensen86) August 9, 2022

Roster moves.

A'S MOVES: RHP Ryan Cusick to ACL A’s on rehab, IF Jack Winkler to LAN IL, IF Alexander Campos to STK, RHP Ed Baram & IFs Marcos Brito, Jalen Greer, Wilson Alvarez & Nick Brueser released from STK, RHP Domingo Tapia to A’s, RHP Adrian Martinez to LV… https://t.co/joKXkzbDRy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) August 10, 2022

Forst gives his take on who’s hot in the minor league system.

ICYMI: A's GM David Forst was on A's Cast Live with Chris Townsend and discussed the farm system & which players to keep an eye on.



: https://t.co/V9Xamvb7Sm



: https://t.co/CyMmegQJ3h pic.twitter.com/fYdGew8sKh — A's Cast (@athleticscast24) August 9, 2022

Bad news for Barreto.

The Astros on Tuesday released infielder Franklin Barreto, who had spent the entire season on the Space Cowboys roster. Barreto hit .162 with six home runs and 21 RBIs through 73 games. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) August 9, 2022

David “Ty Cobb” Fletcher rakes at the Coli.

David Fletcher is now 41-for-99 in his career at the Coliseum, a .414 average. — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) August 9, 2022

I love it. Especially in Baltimore.

Orioles closer Félix Bautista has started walking out to the Omar whistle from the Wire pic.twitter.com/q44JgSNWO2 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 10, 2022

Tough year for Chris Sale.