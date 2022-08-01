2022 MLB trade deadline thread

Tell me why I don’t like Mondays, AN.

The trade deadline is nigh upon us: all deals must be made tomorrow by 6:00 PM ET. So while the action has been pretty quiet so far aside from the Mariners’ acquisition of Luis Castillo from the Reds, we can expect a flurry of moves to take place soon.

Where will Juan Soto end up? Will Shohei Ohtani get shipped out of Anaheim? Most importantly, what’s to become of some of our favorite A’s? Speculate as wildly as you wish in the comments!