 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2022 MLB trade deadline thread

Get ready for a flurry of moves

By DanielTatomer
/ new
Texas Rangers v Oakland Athletics Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Tell me why I don’t like Mondays, AN.

The trade deadline is nigh upon us: all deals must be made tomorrow by 6:00 PM ET. So while the action has been pretty quiet so far aside from the Mariners’ acquisition of Luis Castillo from the Reds, we can expect a flurry of moves to take place soon.

Where will Juan Soto end up? Will Shohei Ohtani get shipped out of Anaheim? Most importantly, what’s to become of some of our favorite A’s? Speculate as wildly as you wish in the comments!

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...