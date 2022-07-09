A’s trade Christian Bethancourt to Rays for two prospects

Trade season got started a bit early for the Oakland A’s this year.

The A’s traded veteran hitter Christian Bethancourt to the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday. The deal was first reported by Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times and Jeff Passan of ESPN, and was later confirmed by the team.

In return, Oakland receives two prospects from the Rays, outfielder Cal Stevenson and right-handed pitcher Christian Fernandez.

Thus ends the brief but fascinating tenure of Bethancourt with the A’s. He hadn’t appeared in the majors since 2017, but he signed a minor league contract with Oakland last winter and by mid-April he had found his way up to MLB for the first time in five years. Now age 30, he provided a useful bat and versatile defense in 56 games for the rebuilding club.

Bethancourt, OAK: .249/.298/.385, 99 wRC+, 4 HR, 4 SB, 5.5% BB, 22.5% Ks

While those numbers don’t jump off the page, they rank as the third-best batting line in the A’s weak lineup, and Statcast raves about all the hard contact he was making. On the other side of the ball, the longtime catcher spent the bulk of his defensive time playing first base, and he even took the mound to pitch a scoreless inning in June.

